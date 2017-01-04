Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .


Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WAR REPORT
Cyprus peace opportunity: use it or lose it, says UN envoy
 by Staff Writers
 Athens (AFP) Jan 4, 2017


The UN's envoy for Cyprus on Wednesday warned parties in the divided island's peace talks that they had to seize a golden opportunity for reunification.

"The choice now is very much about using this opportunity, or losing it," Espen Barth Eide said after talks in Athens with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias.

"We are of course only planning for success, but I think we have to be frank... the inability to solve it this time will not mean that we have another chance in three months... one year or five years, we don't know," the Norwegian said.

Cypriot President Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci are to meet in Geneva from January 9 after negotiations broke down last month.

If all goes well, they will be joined on January 12 by the guarantor powers of Cyprus -- Britain, which is the former colonial power, Greece and Turkey.

The envoy said he had a "clear sense" that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras would attend, as will new UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Athens last month had hoped to facilitate the talks with a direct meeting between Tsipras and Erdogan, but this prospect now seems less likely.

The five-way talks will be "open-ended" to give negotiators ample time, said Eide, who is special advisor on Cyprus to the UN secretary general.

"We have deliberately not said when it ends... we go there with the ambition of finding a solution, or at least a framework for a solution," Eide said.

"It is not going to be easy... a lot of work has to be done to reconcile the established opening positions," Eide said.

But, he added, "the possibilities are higher than they ever were."

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded the island in response to an Athens-inspired coup seeking union with Greece.

The Republic of Cyprus is an internationally-recognised EU member state, while the breakaway Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is only recognised by Turkey.

It is hoped the outline of a peace deal can be reached in Geneva after 19 months of UN brokered talks between the rival Cypriot leaders.

Adding the guarantor powers to the mix has only complicated the process, Eide hinted on Wednesday.

"We have the strong feeling that if it was only up to the Cypriots, this problem (would) be solved," he said.

But he stressed that success would send a major signal to a divided Europe and a war-torn Middle East.

The two sides remain far apart on several issues, including how many Greek Cypriots could return to homes they fled in 1974 and future security arrangements.

Eide said security and guarantees were the "key outstanding questions".

"This will be the main focus of the conference next week," he said.

Anastasiades wants all Turkish troops to withdraw but Akinci is determined to keep some on the island.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Space War News





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
WAR REPORT
Ex-Qaeda affiliate leaders among 25 dead in Syria strike
 Beirut (AFP) Jan 3, 2017
 An air strike in Syria on Tuesday killed at least 25 members of former Al-Qaeda affiliate Fateh al-Sham Front including senior figures, a monitor said. Unidentified aircraft hit one of the group's most important bases in Syria, in the northwestern province of Idlib, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights director Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP. Among the dead were leading members of the group, ... read more

WAR REPORT
Unidentified country orders Patriot system upgrade

 MBDA submits proposal for TLVS development in Germany

 Lockheed Martin receives $1.4 billion for Patriot missile sales

 U.S. Air Force approves Lockheed Martin's SBIRS ground system
WAR REPORT
Qatar, India, Italy purchase Raytheon Stinger missiles

 Raytheon to provide missile defense training for Qatar

 U.S. Navy orders 214 Raytheon Tomahawk missiles

 U.S. missile deal for Poland finalized
WAR REPORT
Britain, France continue drone development project

 Ford studies using drones to guide self-driving cars

 Bird-like drone uses feathers for a more precise flight path

 QinetiQ acquires Meggitt Target Systems
WAR REPORT
U.S. Navy selects Raytheon for tactical radio production

 Underwater radio, anyone?

 Japan to Launch First Military Communications Satellite on January 24

 Intelsat General to provide satellite services to RiteNet for US Army network
WAR REPORT
Oshkosh receives JLTV production modification

 Kongsberg contracted for M1A2 CROWS configuration

 Raytheon offers InSITE for U.S. Army training program

 BAE Systems to provide active protection for Dutch CV90 vehicles
WAR REPORT
Croatia charges top official over military contract bribe

 Estonia consolidates military procurement process

 Saudi projects drop in defence spending

 Trump calls on Boeing to offer quote for F-35 rival
WAR REPORT
McCain calls for permanent US troops in Baltics

 Duterte seeks 'strategic shift' from US to China: envoy

 Russia flags war games with US ally Philippines

 Indonesia suspends military cooperation with Australia
WAR REPORT
Nanoscale 'conversations' create complex, multi-layered structures

 Going green with nanotechnology

 Nanocubes simplify printing and imaging in color and infrared

 New aspect of atom mimicry for nanotechnology applications



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement All images and articles appearing on Space Media Network have been edited or digitally altered in some way. Any requests to remove copyright material will be acted upon in a timely and appropriate manner. Any attempt to extort money from Space Media Network will be ignored and reported to Australian Law Enforcement Agencies as a potential case of financial fraud involving the use of a telephonic carriage device or postal service.