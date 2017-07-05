DISA extends Comtech satellite services to Marines



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Jul 5, 2017



A Comtech Telecommunications business unit is to continue to provide the U.S. Marines with Ku satellite bandwidth and support services.

The work by Comtech's Command & Control Technologies group, part of Comtech's Government Solutions segment, comes through a $14.5 million contract modification that exercises a fourth-year option of a pre-existing award.

"The decision by DISA to exercise the fourth-year option demonstrates that the Comtech team continues to provide a valued service to the United States Marine Corps," Fred Kornberg, president and chief executive officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp, said in a press release. "Comtech is committed to providing its customers with cost-effective, reliable and secure communications solutions that enable them to successfully complete their missions."

The period of service runs from Aug. 1, 2017, through July 31, 2018. Comtech will provide the Marines with commercial satellite services to various terminals, extending the Marine Corps Enterprise Network for deployed users.

Comtech said the modification came under the joint DISA-U.S. General Services Administration Future Commercial SATCOM Acquisition program.

Washington (UPI) Jun 13, 2017





Harris Corp. RF Communications was awarded a $255 million maximum-ceiling contract for the Special Operations Forces Tactical Communications Next Generation Manpack, or STC NGMP, radio, the Department of Defense announced on Monday. The contract is in support of the Special Operations Commands Capital Equipment Replacement Program, which includes replacing legacy models of man portable ... read more

Related Links

