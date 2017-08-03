DOD's acquisition, technology and logistics office to get a makeover

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Aug 3, 2017
The U.S. Department of Defense announced on Wednesday it is reorganizing its acquisition, technology and logistics office.
The reorganization, effective February 1, is designed for the acquisition of new weapons and systems more efficiently, encourage partnerships within the Pentagon and with allied nations, and to ensure acquisition processes fulfill the needs of service members now and in the future, Deputy Defense Secretary Pat Shanahan told reporters.
A report on the progress of reorganization was submitted to Congress on Tuesday.
The reorganization breaks the office into two entities, each headed by an undersecretary. "One is the undersecretary of defense for research and engineering and the other is the undersecretary for acquisition and sustainment," the Pentagon said.
Another major portion of the report upgrades the Pentagon's chief management officer.
"The Department of Defense research, engineering, acquisition and sustainment organizations and processes must be sources of competitive advantage that ensure the warfighting superiority of U.S. forces around the globe," the report said.
According to Shanahan, speed is a key element in research and development. "The way I think about speed is like baseball in the farm system," he said. "You take a certain talent and [see] how quickly can you get it to the big leagues. Our whole system has to be about the same thing."
Baseball doesn't get a phenomenal 17-year-old player and finally get him to the major leagues when he is 45, and neither should the Pentagon, he said.
The acquisition process involves making it easier for companies to do business with the Pentagon, as well as how to help contractors and suppliers do more for less.
London (AFP) Aug 2, 2017
British military equipment maker BAE Systems said Wednesday that first-half net profits surged, boosted by rising government defence spending and the weak pound. Net profits soared 36 percent to Pounds 555 million ($733 million, 620 million euros) in the six months to the end of June, compared with Pounds 408 million a year earlier, BAE said in a results statement. Sales forged almost ten percent hi ... read more
Related Links
The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement