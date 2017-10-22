Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
TERROR WARS
Deadliest ever bombing highlights Somalia's weakness
 By François AUSSEILL
 Nairobi (AFP) Oct 22, 2017


Last weekend's truck bombing in Mogadishu killed at least 358 people, making it the deadliest in Somalia's history, an attack that analysts say underscores the fragility of the internationally-backed government.

With Somalia's security forces disorganised and riddled with corruption, and deepening suspicion between central and regional governments, the October 14 blast highlights the al Qaeda-aligned Shabaab's ability to exploit state weakness and prosecute asymmetric war to deadly effect.

-- Shabaab gains? --

Militarily, the situation has been largely static in recent months.

Evicted from the capital in 2011, the Shabaab has maintained its control in many rural parts of central and southern Somalia. "There have been no recent strategic gains" on either side, says Roland Marchal, a researcher at Sciences Po in Paris -- neither for the Shabaab nor the Somali army, backed by African Union troops and an increasingly active US military.

"On the surface at least, what we see is stagnation," says Matt Bryden, founder of the Nairobi-based Sahan Research thinktank, who points out that the Shabaab has proven resilient, able to replace commanders and fighters killed by US air strikes.

The International Crisis Group (ICG), however, said Friday that Shabaab has recently regained control of several areas outside Mogadishu, including Barire, a strategically significant town on a major road 45 kilometres (28 miles) from the capital.

"Averting attacks in Mogadishu is ever harder when surrounding districts revert back to Shabaab control," the ICG says.

-- Weak security --

The Shabaab's intelligence network allows it to exploit flaws and weakness in the security apparatus.

For example, the recent Shabaab gains around Mogadishu were, the ICG says, permitted by the withdrawal of government forces in a row over unpaid salaries.

Attempts to establish new security checkpoints at the city's gateways have also been subverted, as happened last Saturday, when the truck, though packed with explosives, was waved through by officers.

"We know from past experience that they've been able to infiltrate security forces, or to put their own people in government uniforms," says Bryden.

Also significant: the bombing last weekend came days after both the country's defence minister and army chief resigned, without explanation. The simultaneous departure weakened President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, a situation used by Shabaab to its advantage.

"It is not that the Shabaab is very strong, it is that the others are really weak," Marchal says.

-- Fractured government --

Federalism in Somalia has existed on paper since 2004, but only began to take shape five years ago. There are now five federal regional states, not including Somaliland which claims independence and does not recognise the central government.

Relations between Mogadishu and the regions are fraught, as each struggles for a greater share of power and seeks foreign allies.

Security stakes are high because if the embryonic national army is only deployed in and around the capital, and the 22,000 AU troops secure outlying urban centres, then it is left to regional militias to fight the Shabaab in the bulk of the country.

Recently, the diplomatic crisis pitting the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia against Qatar "has aggravated such friction", says ICG.

Some federal regional states have taken sides with Riyadh and Abu Dhabi to the dismay of Mogadishu, which has sought to remain neutral in a bid to maintain the substantial it receives from both sides.

Marchal deplores the "chaos brought by the Gulf crisis, where any federal president, under the pretext of receiving funding, makes ill-judged foreign policy declarations."

-- What next? --

"Unless the government shifts its posture and engages with the federal member states so they become partners in fighting Shabaab, instead of trying to fight both Shabaab and the federal member states, I don't think we're going to see very much progress," says Bryden.

ICG says political opponents could seek to take advantage of the latest crisis to bring down the president. It urges him to "work quickly to improve relations with federal states" and resolve quarrels over distribution of resources. Otherwise, analysts warn, the only winner will be the Shabaab.

TERROR WARS
Mattis meets McCain amid tension over deadly Niger ambush
 Washington (AFP) Oct 20, 2017
 Defense Secretary Jim Mattis visited Congress on Friday to assure Senator John McCain that lines of communication were open, amid demands the Pentagon reveal more about a Niger ambush that killed four US servicemen. Tempers have flared in recent weeks between President Donald Trump's administration and lawmakers frustrated about the lack of clarity regarding the clash with suspected jihadist ... read more
Related Links
 The Long War - Doctrine and Application

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

TERROR WARS
Lockheed Martin to develop missile defense tools under DoD deal

 Report: Japan eyeing SM-6 missiles for defense program

 Lockheed Martin missile defense sensor technology receives prototyping contract

 Aegis completes series of air and missile defense tests during NATO exercise
TERROR WARS
'How to survive a N. Korean missile' - in Japanese manga form

 State Department approves sale of AMRAAM missiles to Netherlands

 Lockheed Martin test of ATACMS missile system successful

 Missile test fears as N. Korea marks key party anniversary
TERROR WARS
Drone Aviation awarded contract for Enhanced WASP Tactical Aerostat from US Defense Dept

 Death toll from US drone strike in Pakistan rises to 26: officials

 UK will not confirm drone death of IS 'White Widow' recruiter

 New long range drones expected in 2018
TERROR WARS
NRL clarifies valley polarization for electronic and optoelectronic technologies

 82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 Harris supplying tactical radios to Navy, Marines

 SES GS to Provide More MEO-enabled SATCOM Solutions for U.S. Government
TERROR WARS
Northrop Grumman receives $13 million contract for munition system development

 Textron awarded $332.9M contract for mobile strike force vehicles

 Kentucky business awarded Army deal for medium tactical vehicle transmissions

 Army spotlights newest M1A2 Abrams variant
TERROR WARS
Whistleblower protection bill sent to President as complaints of retaliation grow

 UK defence giant BAE Systems to axe almost 2,000 jobs

 Leonardo opens new site in Australia

 Australia to upgrade submarines, frigates
TERROR WARS
NATO ill-prepared for a Russian attack: report

 India welcomes Tillerson call for deeper ties to counter China

 Nominee for CIA inspector general grilled over retaliation claims

 Xi declares 'new era' for China as party congress opens
TERROR WARS
Long nanotubes make strong fibers

 Paper-based supercapacitor uses metal nanoparticles to boost energy density

 Nanoscale islands dot light-driven catalyst

 Tungsten offers nano-interconnects a path of least resistance



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement