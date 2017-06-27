Denmark contracts with General Dynamics for EAGLE armored ATVs



by Stephen Carlson



Washington (UPI) Jun 27, 2017



General Dynamics European Land Systems has received a contract from Denmark for EAGLE light armored 4X4 vehicles, the company announced on Monday.

Denmark's initial purchase plans are for 36 vehicles, with deliveries starting in 2018, to supplement their existing EAGLE fleet. The contract has options to expand the program to include electronic-warfare, support, and reconnaissance variants of the EAGLE.

"We are very proud to have received this contract after an intensive international competition," Thomas Lattmann, director of international business and services General Dynamics, said in a press release.

"The Eagle's selection underlines the confidence and satisfaction of our Danish customer with our products and proves the 'first-in-class' position of our EAGLE 4x4 in the segment of light and highly protected vehicles."

The Mowag EAGLE is a light armored four- or six-wheeled vehicle that is used by Denmark, Germany and several other NATO countries. It features a modular armor package that can be adjusted depending on mission needs, including improved improvised explosive device and rocket-propelled grenade protection.

It has an on board diagnostic system that can be tailored to the variant used and a flexible interior setup depending on the mission. The Eagle is designed for command and liaison, reconnaissance, light cargo, patrol, and Special Forces missions.

Washington (UPI) Jun 26, 2017





Licenses for foreign language translation software are being provided to the U.S. Army for one year by Raytheon BBN Technologies. The licensing of the software to the U.S. Army's Machine Foreign Language Translation System Program Office is worth $4 million and is the first large scale fielding of the system, Raytheon said in an announcement on Monday. "Our military needs to conv ... read more

Related Links

