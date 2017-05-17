Development of Textron's Fury glide munition completed

|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) May 17, 2017
Development by Textron of its Fury precision-guided glide munition has been completed with a bang --
its successful firing against moving targets.
A total of 13 test flights for the Fury weapon were conducted for a 23.8 flight hours between captive carriage, survey flights and 10 weapon releases from unmanned aircraft systems, according to Textron Systems Weapon & Sensor Systems.
Two of the tests were conducted with the company's Shadow, a tactical UAS, from an altitude of 8,000 feet and a standoff range from the target of nearly a mile.
"Based on the results achieved during Fury flight testing, we are pleased with the development progress of the Fury lightweight precision guided munition," said Weapon & Sensor Systems Senior Vice President and General Manager Brian Sinkiewicz.
Fury features a common interface that allows for rapid integration on multiple manned and unmanned platforms. It has tri-mode fuzing -- impact, height of burst and delay -- for engagement of a broad target set.
Guidance of the munition comes with a GPS-aided inertial navigation system with a Semi-Active Laser terminal guidance.
Washington DC (UPI) May 16, 2017
The U.S. Army has issued $53 million in contracts to Orbital ATK to produce large-caliber training ammunition, including 120mm and 105mm rounds. The 120mm training ammunition, used by Abrams tanks, includes the M865 kinetic energy and the M1002 multi-purpose tank training rounds. The 105mm M724A2 to be produced is used for crew training on the Stryker Mobile Gun System vehicles. ... read more
