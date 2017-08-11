DoD, University of Texas to collaborate on nuclear forensics

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Stephen Carlson
Washington (UPI) Aug 11, 2017
The Air Force Technical Applications Center is partnering with the University of Texas at Austin to conduct research into nuclear forensics, the Air Force announced on Wednesday.
The students, faculty and scientists will develop new methods to speed up analysis of the aftermath of a nuclear detonation. The program is funded with a grant from the Department of Homeland Security.
AFTAC is the Department of Defense organization tasked with nuclear analysis. The Ciambrone Radiochemistry Lab at Patrick Air Force Base in Florida run by AFTAC is used to identify nuclear debris for AFTAC's Nuclear Debris Collection and Analysis Program.
Samples are studied to determine origins of debris and help monitor compliance with nuclear test treaties.
AFTAC also runs a sensor network that would assist the FBI following any domestic nuclear explosion from terrorism or accident. It has over 3,600 sensor arrays world wide.
"Nuclear deterrence is critical to the overarching role this center plays in our national strategy," AFTAC's chief scientist Dr. Glenn Sjoden said in a press release.
"When we're able to introduce new minds to our unique 70-year history of monitoring nuclear activity across the globe, it allows us to stress the vital importance and necessity of deterring other nation-states or even non-state actors from waging war with nuclear weapons."
Monterrey, Mexico (AFP) Aug 2, 2017
Mexican authorities issued an alert Wednesday after thieves stole a piece of academic research equipment containing potentially dangerous radioactive material - at least the seventh such incident here since 2013. The thieves grabbed the nuclear densometer from the back of a truck in a shopping center parking lot in the northern city of Monterrey as the driver had a bite to eat at a fast foo ... read more
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement