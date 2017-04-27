Dutch production facility opens for Predator B landing gear



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Apr 27, 2017



The Fokker business unit of GKN Aerospace has opened a production line in the Netherland's for the manufacture of landing gear systems for Predator B drones.

The factory is located in Helmond, the Netherlands, and is highly automated, GKN said.

"We are proud to manufacture the landing gear of the innovative Predator B system for General Atomics Aeronautical Systems," Michiel van der Maat, vice president of Fokker Technologies, said in a press release, adding that "our teams have been working closely together to achieve this great milestone."

GKN Aerospace's Fokker business is the in-country partner of U.S.-based General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc and have worked together to sell the Predator B remotely piloted aircraft to the Dutch military.

"We are committed to substantial European industrial involvement on our aircraft systems," said Linden Blue, chief executive officer of GA-ASI. "Fokker's production of the Predator B landing gear system is just one of the major areas of collaboration with European industry."

The Predator B is a weapon-capable intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance drone with a maximum speed of 135 miles per hour and an endurance of 24 hours.

GA-ASI and Fokker are exploring possible collaboration in using advanced composites materials in the Predator B landing gear to reduce wight and also improve production lead times.

Washington (UPI) Apr 26, 2017





Lockheed Martin is flying long-range endurance missions with its Fury unmanned aerial system as it prepares for low-rate production of the vehicle. Fury is a tactical Group 3 UAS with an endurance of more than 12 hours and a 100-pound payload of surveillance sensors and communications systems. "These flight tests have consistently proven that Fury is a true 'anytime, anywhere' ta ... read more

Related Links

