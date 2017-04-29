Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SUPERPOWERS
EU chiefs want to meet Erdogan at NATO summit: Merkel
 by Staff Writers
 Brussels (AFP) April 29, 2017


The EU's top officials will seek a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a NATO summit next month amid mounting tensions with Ankara, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Saturday.

EU President Donald Tusk made the announcement to 27 European Union leaders holding a special meeting -- without Britain -- on Brexit, Merkel told reporters.

She said Tusk "told us today that he was going to ask for a meeting with President Erdogan, along with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, during the NATO summit" in Brussels on May 25.

"Mr Tusk indicated he was going to consult us about this subject beforehand, which I welcome," the German leader said.

Erdogan, whose country is a key NATO member bordering the Middle East, is due to attend the 28-nation NATO summit, which is also set to welcome US President Donald Trump for the first time.

Merkel told the German parliament on Thursday that both German-Turkish and European-Turkish ties had been "severely hit" in the last few weeks as Erdogan continued his crackdown after a failed coup attempt last July.

Merkel highlighted Ankara's arrest and treatment of German newspaper correspondent Deniz Yucel, saying it was "incompatible with a constitutional state".

Merkel also voiced concerns that the April 16 referendum on expanding Erdogan's powers was not held under fair conditions.

SUPERPOWERS
'All on me:' US admiral takes blame in carrier to N.Korea fiasco
 Washington (AFP) April 26, 2017
 The US admiral who ordered an aircraft carrier and other warships toward the Korean Peninsula in a much-hyped deployment took responsibility Wednesday for any "confusion" after the ships sailed in the opposite direction. Amid soaring tensions ahead of North Korea's apparent ramping up for a sixth nuclear test, the US Navy on April 8 said it was directing a naval strike group headed by the US ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SUPERPOWERS
Seoul rejects Trump demand it pays for missile system

 Syria to buy latest Russian anti-missile system: Assad

 Israeli missile shoots down 'target' over Golan: army

 US missile system in S.Korea operational soon: US admiral
SUPERPOWERS
Tokyo subway halt for 10 minutes over NKorea scare

 Sweden orders additional anti-ship missiles from Saab

 SM-6 missile completes final round of tests

 Northrop to integrate missile countermeasure systems for Air Force, Navy
SUPERPOWERS
Dutch production facility opens for Predator B landing gear

 Lockheed flies long-range endurance test flights of Fury unmanned aircraft

 Service Academies Swarm Challenge Live-Fly Competition Begins

 MQ-8C Fire Scout takes first flight from littoral combat ship
SUPERPOWERS
Navy's New Satellite Network to Be Fitted With Advanced Data Transfer Gear

 U.S. Marine Corps tests WiFi system at its air stations

 World's Most Powerful Emulator of Radio-Signal Traffic Opens for Business

 Thales supplying Denmark with communications system
SUPERPOWERS
Canadian army to modernize training simulation system

 Field trials underway for Russia's next-generation battle tank

 Australia receives new Hercules armored recovery vehicles

 Leidos to provide TUAS support for U.S. Army
SUPERPOWERS
Dutch court jails Charles Taylor arms-supplier for 19 years

 Canada moves to join treaty curbing foreign arms sales

 India inks weapons deal worth nearly $2 bn with Israel

 U.S. lawmakers push for Pentagon reforms
SUPERPOWERS
EU's Mogherini says still wants Turkey to join

 Montenegro parliament approves NATO accession

 China more interested in Macron's marriage than his politics

 Philippines' Duterte says helpless against China
SUPERPOWERS
Self-assembled nanostructures can be selectively controlled

 Nanotubes that build themselves

 Nanoparticles remain unpredictable

 Better living through pressure: Functional nanomaterials made easy



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement