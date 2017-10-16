Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
NUKEWARS
EU ministers close ranks to support Iran deal
 By Damon WAKE
 Luxembourg (AFP) Oct 16, 2017


Europe will give fresh backing to the Iran nuclear deal on Monday after US President Donald Trump threatened to tear it up in a belligerent speech that alarmed allies across the Atlantic.

EU foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg will add their voices to a chorus of international support for the landmark 2015 accord that saw Tehran abandon its nuclear ambitions in return for the lifting of punishing sanctions.

Trump stopped short of pulling out of the deal in his much anticipated White House speech on Friday, leaving that decision to US lawmakers, but restated his belief the deal was letting Iran off the hook.

A senior EU official said foreign ministers were expected to express their "full support for continued implementation" of the deal negotiated with Iran over 12 years by the US, Britain, France, China, Germany and Russia.

The leaders of France, Britain and Germany delivered a clear rebuke to Trump in a joint statement on Friday which said the deal remained "in our shared national security interest" and urged US lawmakers to think carefully before doing anything to undermine the agreement.

UN inspectors have repeatedly certified that Iran is sticking to its technical requirements under the accord, but Trump insists that what he called the "fanatical regime" in Tehran was not living up to the "spirit" of the deal.

- Deal 'necessary, important' -

EU officials have been lobbying members of Congress not to turn their backs on the accord, which was endorsed unanimously by the UN Security Council, and on Friday the bloc's top diplomat Federica Mogherini, touted as a Nobel Peace Prize candidate for her work on the deal, also delivered an angry retort to Trump.

"To my knowledge there's not one single country in the world that can terminate a UN Security Council resolution that has been adopted, and adopted unanimously, and implemented, and verified," she said.

"It is clearly not in the hands of any president of any country in the world to terminate an agreement of this sort. The president of the United States has many powers (but) not this one."

Diplomats say that European powers share some of Trump's concerns about Iran's activities not covered by the nuclear deal -- notably its ballistic missile programme and involvement in numerous Middle East conflicts including Syria.

But they say these should be dealt with in other forums and warn it would be a calamitous mistake to sacrifice the achievement of the nuclear deal.

"Renegotiation is out of the question. The accord is necessary, important and stops Iran becoming a nuclear power," one EU diplomat said.

Ditching the deal when Iran has repeatedly been certified as keeping up its end of the bargain would send a signal to other rogue regimes such as North Korea that negotiating with the international community was a waste of time, European officials warn.

Monday's monthly gathering of the 28 ministers will also approve fresh EU sanctions against Pyongyang over its ballistic and nuclear weapons programmes.

Myanmar will also feature, with ministers set to cut EU ties with the country's military top brass and warn of possible future sanctions if the Rohingya crisis is not resolved soon.

NUKEWARS
Iran warns US on designating Guards terrorist group
 Tehran (AFP) Oct 10, 2017
 Iran said Tuesday that the United States would be siding with the Islamic State group if it designated the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation. "The Guards are the defender of the nation," government spokesman Mohammad Bagher Nobakht told reporters. "If the US wants to put the Guards on the terrorist list, it puts itself in the camp of terrorists. "Any country that wa ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

NUKEWARS
US to sell $15 bn THAAD missile defense to Saudi Arabia

 Australia's new frigates to feature long-range missile defence system

 PAC-3 MSE Test Successful from Remote Launcher

 Saudi intercepts Yemen rebel missile
NUKEWARS
State Department approves sale of AMRAAM missiles to Netherlands

 Lockheed Martin test of ATACMS missile system successful

 BAE contracted for additional advanced guided rockets for the Navy

 Missile test fears as N. Korea marks key party anniversary
NUKEWARS
UK will not confirm drone death of IS 'White Widow' recruiter

 Boeing to acquire Aurora Flight Sciences

 BAE Systems, Cranfield University envision dual-mode UAVs

 IAI unmanned helo performs proof-of-concept demo
NUKEWARS
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 L3 satellite terminals for Air National Guard

 Asia-Pacific nation orders Harris communications gear, network

 Spectra Airbus SlingShot Partnership Extension
NUKEWARS
Australia seeks small diameter bombs from U.S.

 Israeli artillery shells becoming precision guided weapons

 Rheinmetall, Paravan team on autonomous vehicle technology

 Orbit Logic Awarded Navy Autonomy Contract
NUKEWARS
UK defence giant BAE Systems to axe almost 2,000 jobs

 Leonardo opens new site in Australia

 Australia to upgrade submarines, frigates

 BAE Systems Australia to support Indigenous companies
NUKEWARS
Lithuania hikes defence budget to meet NATO target

 Moscow accuses US of 'quietly' adding troops in Eastern Europe

 Ex-NATO chief urges allies to boost help for Ukraine

 Trump puts America first, but more and more alone
NUKEWARS
Paper-based supercapacitor uses metal nanoparticles to boost energy density

 Nanoscale islands dot light-driven catalyst

 Tungsten offers nano-interconnects a path of least resistance

 Nanoparticle supersoap creates 'bijel' with potential as sculptable fluid



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement