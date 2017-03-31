Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SUPERPOWERS
EU's Mogherini says Britain's security leverage 'minimal'
 by Staff Writers
 Brussels (AFP) March 31, 2017


EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said Friday that Britain's relatively small security contribution to the bloc gave it "minimal" leverage in Brexit talks.

Prime Minister Theresa May upset European capitals with her warning in her letter triggering the Brexit process that failure to clinch a deal on trade would weaken the fight against terrorism.

"The numbers with which the UK is currently contributing to the European Union's defence and security operations and missions is not that big as to create a challenge for the European Union in the future," Mogherini said at a NATO meeting in Brussels.

"So leverage in that respect will be really minimal on their side."

Mogherini said she had discussed the issue with the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and noted that Britain contributed "only 3 percent of the civilian capabilities in our EU operations and missions and 5 percent to the military ones."

"So for sure it is a valued contribution, but for sure a contribution without which the European Union's defence and security work can continue perfectly well," she said.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who was also at the Brussels NATO meeting, said earlier that Britain's commitment to EU security was "unconditional" and would not be used as as a "bargaining chip" in the talks.

"It is not some bargaining chip in any negotiations that may be taking place elsewhere in this capital. We make an unconditional commitment to the defence and security of Europe," said Johnson, who led the pro-Brexit campaign.

SUPERPOWERS
Trump's debt collector: Tillerson heads to NATO
 Washington (AFP) March 29, 2017
 US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will present a meeting of the NATO allies on Friday with a demand from President Donald Trump that they increase defense spending. The annual NATO foreign ministers talks in Brussels were brought forward at the last minute after Tillerson warned he would not be able to attend on the long-planned date. Washington's top diplomat is reportedly keeping tim ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SUPERPOWERS
U.S. Missile Defense Agency buys Lot 9 THAAD Interceptors

 Saudi shoots down 'smuggled' Yemen rebel missiles

 Raytheon tapped for two more MK 99 ship sets

 Israel's David's Sling missile system to be operational in weeks
SUPERPOWERS
Saab to deliver major upgrade for Swedish anti-ship missile system

 China aims advanced DF-16 missiles at Taiwan: minister

 State Dept. approves possible sale of Hellfire missiles to Britain

 Pakistan test fires land-based anti-ship missile
SUPERPOWERS
A novel hybrid UAV that may change the way people operate drones

 General Atomics building ground control station for drones

 China to open first drone factory in Saudi Arabia

 Happy Wanderer? Mysterious X-37B Space Plane Breaks Its Own Orbital Record
SUPERPOWERS
Israel taps Elbit Systems for advanced radios

 Hensoldt, Leonardo offering Mode 5 IFF systems

 9th Wideband Global SATCOM satellite expands military communications capabilities of US and Allies

 Delta IV rocket launches military communications satellite
SUPERPOWERS
U.S. may sell Stryker vehicles to Latin American countries

 Asian nation orders targeting and surveillance pods from IAI

 German state buys first Survivor R vehicle from Rheinmetall

 U.S. Army picks AM General for Humvee sale to Iraq
SUPERPOWERS
Israel's Delek Group sets sights on global stage

 Trump lifts rights conditions on Bahrain arms sales

 Israel defence exports surge to $6.5 bln

 Trump pressured to approve defense deals with India
SUPERPOWERS
Moscow denounces NATO 'slander'

 US top diplomat Tillerson to push NATO pay up in first talks

 NATO raises 'serious concern' over Ukraine separatist IDs

 Trump predicts 'very difficult' China summit
SUPERPOWERS
3-D printing turns nanomachines into life-size workers

 Scientists created nanopowders for the synthesis of new aluminum alloys

 Light-controlled gearbox for nanomachines

 Researchers develop new method to program nanoparticle organization in polymer thin films



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement