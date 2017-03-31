EU's Mogherini says Britain's security leverage 'minimal'



by Staff Writers



Brussels (AFP) March 31, 2017



EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said Friday that Britain's relatively small security contribution to the bloc gave it "minimal" leverage in Brexit talks.

Prime Minister Theresa May upset European capitals with her warning in her letter triggering the Brexit process that failure to clinch a deal on trade would weaken the fight against terrorism.

"The numbers with which the UK is currently contributing to the European Union's defence and security operations and missions is not that big as to create a challenge for the European Union in the future," Mogherini said at a NATO meeting in Brussels.

"So leverage in that respect will be really minimal on their side."

Mogherini said she had discussed the issue with the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and noted that Britain contributed "only 3 percent of the civilian capabilities in our EU operations and missions and 5 percent to the military ones."

"So for sure it is a valued contribution, but for sure a contribution without which the European Union's defence and security work can continue perfectly well," she said.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who was also at the Brussels NATO meeting, said earlier that Britain's commitment to EU security was "unconditional" and would not be used as as a "bargaining chip" in the talks.

"It is not some bargaining chip in any negotiations that may be taking place elsewhere in this capital. We make an unconditional commitment to the defence and security of Europe," said Johnson, who led the pro-Brexit campaign.

