EU's Mogherini sees way past UK spat over military HQ

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Brussels (AFP) May 15, 2017
EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini said Monday she was confident of making progress on the bloc's defence ambitions and did not expect a Brexit-bound Britain to stand in the way.
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson also downplayed differences over plans for a EU military headquarters after reports suggested London opposed any suggestion that the unit should have an active operational role.
EU diplomatic sources said the British government was anxious not to be wrong-footed ahead of a June 8 general election dominated by Brexit.
Mogherini, speaking after EU foreign ministers met in Brussels, said they were trying to find the legal language to formalise the Military Planning Conduct and Capability (MPCC) facility.
This MPCC would initially coordinate three "non-executive military missions" training government forces in Mali, the Central African Republic and Somalia.
"I expect that in coming days we will have a strong indication of unanimity," Mogherini told reporters, looking ahead to an EU defence ministers meeting on Thursday.
She said she had spoken to British defence secretary Michael Fallon on Sunday, telling him that what was important after the March deal was that "once we take at 28 a political decision, then the same 28 should put the same energy into making it operational."
"I would not understand any minister putting an obstacle between a political decision and implementation," she added.
Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis said the 27 other member states wanted to approve the text Monday but could not because of British opposition.
The same could happen at the defence ministers meeting, Dastis added.
Johnson said earlier the differences had been overdone.
"We understand the vital importance of European countries working together to strengthen our defences," he said.
"If they want to come together... with other arrangements, then we don't want to stand in their way. We just (need to) work on the language to make sure that we get it totally right," he said.
A draft text of the conclusions seen by AFP said the EU "looks forward to the effective establishment, as a short-term objective, of the MPCC".
It will assume "responsibilities at the strategic level for the operational planning and conduct of the EU's non-executive military missions," it added.
Earlier drafts had referred to an "operational headquarters," sparking London's ire.
Mogherini, who chaired Monday's meeting, has pushed hard for the EU to take an increased military role after President Donald Trump cast doubt on the US security commitment to Europe.
Brexit will deprive the bloc of both a nuclear-armed power which wields a UN Security Council veto and a member state which has consistently opposed EU defence integration as a risk to NATO.
Bari, Italy (AFP) May 12, 2017
G7 finance ministers met here Friday, looking for common ground amid concern among the United States' partners about the implications of Donald Trump's 'America First' economic agenda. The talks, the first Group of Seven outing for US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, followed the overnight announcement of a surprise trade accord between Washington and China. The deal, securing better a ... read more
Related Links
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement