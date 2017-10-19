Ecosystem for near-Earth space stabilization and control

|.
by Launchspace Staff Writers
Bethesda MD (SPX) Oct 19, 2017
This past April, at the 33rd Space Symposium, the space community, for the first time, heard about a possible game-changing discovery that may create a new "ecosystem" that could stabilize low Earth orbits (LEO) and offer several benefits for space-based national security operations. Here is a brief abstract of the presentation.
The discovery of a cost-effective and viable approach to the removal of dangerous LEO debris has led to several new and related concepts for significantly and permanently improving and protecting the near-Earth space environment, enhancing space situational awareness capabilities, protecting commercial and government constellations and increasing the resiliency of space-based national security assets.
This is a fundamental introduction to what may become a new and future space program paradigm. The proposed methods and systems are novel because they are based on a fresh look at the challenge of wholesale removal of the most threatening near-Earth orbiting debris objects.
Most previously suggested solutions have required the use of extremely expensive and complex space systems in order to accomplish the removal of single debris objects. In fact, the implied complexity and expense of such approaches have prohibited actual debris removal missions.
Launchspace Technologies Corporation (LTC) is pursuing the development and operation of a completely integrated solution to the excessive orbital debris in low-Earth orbits (LEOs) as a first step toward creating a comprehensive ecosystem insuring permanent stability and safety for near-Earth space operations.
To be clear, the safety of operating satellites in LEO has been decreasing over the past few decades and it has now reached a serious level of concern for satellite and constellation operators. Additionally, a near-term increase in LEO usage will occur due to the addition of large numbers of cubesats and thousands of broadband satellites.
Loss of access to space is clearly unacceptable. The innovative solution offered by LTC may permanently resolve this issue. Furthermore, the evolution of the proposed debris removal system will offer additional opportunities in support of desired commercial and government applications. Don't miss this event.
Washington DC (AFNS) Oct 05, 2017
Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson spoke about the importance of modernization and innovation in space during a Center for Strategic and International Studies forum in Washington, D.C., Oct. 5, 2017. "Our mission is to organize, train and equip air and space forces," said Wilson. "We are the ones, since 1954, who are responsible for everything from 100 feet below the earth in missil ... read more
