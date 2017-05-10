Elbit Systems receives Brazilian contract for C4ISR



by Stephen Carlson



(UPI) May 10, 2017



Elbit Systems has received a $40 million contract for the advanced C4ISR electronic warfare and communications system for the Brazilian marine corps, the company announced on Wednesday.

The C4ISR has Battle Management Systems application, C41 systems for artillery units, and advance EW capabilities. It can be mounted on vehicles such as tanks and armored personnel vehicles, and is integrated with command centers.

The system plays a key role in the Brazilian marine corps transition to the doctrine of Network Centric Warfare. It is a high-technology concept that integrates command-and-control, logistics, targeting and navigational information, and communications into one system.

The C4ISR concept has been developed by a number of defense contractor, including Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, among others.

