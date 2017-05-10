Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Elbit Systems receives Brazilian contract for C4ISR
 by Stephen Carlson
 (UPI) May 10, 2017


Elbit Systems has received a $40 million contract for the advanced C4ISR electronic warfare and communications system for the Brazilian marine corps, the company announced on Wednesday.

The C4ISR has Battle Management Systems application, C41 systems for artillery units, and advance EW capabilities. It can be mounted on vehicles such as tanks and armored personnel vehicles, and is integrated with command centers.

The system plays a key role in the Brazilian marine corps transition to the doctrine of Network Centric Warfare. It is a high-technology concept that integrates command-and-control, logistics, targeting and navigational information, and communications into one system.

The C4ISR concept has been developed by a number of defense contractor, including Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, among others.

MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Israel orders satellite-on-the-go for military vehicles
 Washington DC (UPI) May 8, 2017
 Israel's Ministry of Defense has contracted with Elbit Systems Ltd to provide its satellite-on-the-move systems for land vehicles, the company announced Monday. The contract is for two years, Elbit said, and put the number of systems to be supplied in the "dozens." The value of the deal was not announced "The SOTM contract is an important milestone in our military communication a ... read more
