Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MILTECH
Elbit debuts loitering munition system
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Jun 20, 2017


SkyStriker, a tactical and loitering aerial munition system for precise airstrikes, has been spotlighted at the Paris Air Show by Elbit Systems Ltd. of Israel.

SkyStriker is a remotely operated electro-optical munition that is capable of locating and striking targets marked by an operator on the ground. It features an electric propulsion system that provides a low acoustic signature and covert low-altitude operations.

"SkyStriker is a force multiplier for the units in the field allowing them to perform precise missions without putting them in harms way," Elad Aharonson, general manager of Elbit Systems' ISTAR Division, said in a press release.

SkyStriker offers quick deployment and ease of operation in the field and its remote operation capability reduces an operators' exposure to detection or enemy fire while guiding the munition to its target.

Elbit said its weapons payload is as much as 22 pounds of explosives while loitering for up to two hours in pursuit of a target.

The system can also enables the operator to abort a strike up to two seconds prior to impact, to re-engage or to return home.

MILTECH
Raytheon receives Long Range Precision Fires contract
 Washington (UPI) Jun 16, 2017
 Raytheon has received a $116 million contract from the U.S. Army to enter the maturation and risk-reduction phase of the Long Range Precision Fires program. The maturation and risk reduction phase is a series of tests of all missile components to ensure readiness for construction, with live-fire tests of the weapon, by the end of 2019. "Raytheon can develop, test, and field this ... read more
Related Links
 The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MILTECH
Suspected N.Korea drone filmed missile defence site: Seoul

 Seoul trapped between a rock and a THAAD place; NK tests cruise missile

 S. Korea to freeze new THAAD deployment pending probe

 Russia nears deal to sell air-defence system to Turkey
MILTECH
Raytheon receives $618 million contract for SM-2 missiles

 Raytheon receives contract for AIM-9X missiles

 BAE awarded contract for laser-guided rocket system

 French frigates getting cruise missiles
MILTECH
Elbit Systems offer Airborne Wide-Area Persistent Surveillance Solution for HLS and Defense Needs

 Can use of a drone improve response times for out-of-hospital cardiac arrests compared to an ambulance

 Drones could save lives with rapid heart attack response

 Falcon Flight for X-37B
MILTECH
Harris Corp. awarded Special Forces radio contract

 Airbus provides German troops with support communications at 15 sites worldwide

 Airbus further extends channel partner program for military satellite communications in Asia

 Radio communications have surprising influence on Earth's near-space environment
MILTECH
Transforming How Troops Fight in Coastal Urban Environments

 Raytheon receives Long Range Precision Fires contract

 BAE Systems integrates motion sensors in GXP software

 European country orders Elbit ground intel systems
MILTECH
Weapons found after shots fired in oil field: Saudi

 Mattis, Dunford press Congress for increased, stable budgets

 Senate narrowly defeats resolution blocking Saudi arms sale

 Dassault, Indian partner breaking ground on facility
MILTECH
China, Russia to hold joint naval drills in Baltic Sea

 NATO holds first war games on vulnerable Baltic corridor

 Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines launch naval patrols

 US working to relaunch military hotline with Russia
MILTECH
Nanotechnology reveals hidden depths of bacterial 'machines'

 Silver atom nanoclusters could become efficient biosensors

 Chemists perform surgery on nanoparticles

 UNIST researchers engineer transformer-like carbon nanostructure



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement