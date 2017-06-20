Elbit debuts loitering munition system



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Jun 20, 2017



SkyStriker, a tactical and loitering aerial munition system for precise airstrikes, has been spotlighted at the Paris Air Show by Elbit Systems Ltd. of Israel.

SkyStriker is a remotely operated electro-optical munition that is capable of locating and striking targets marked by an operator on the ground. It features an electric propulsion system that provides a low acoustic signature and covert low-altitude operations.

"SkyStriker is a force multiplier for the units in the field allowing them to perform precise missions without putting them in harms way," Elad Aharonson, general manager of Elbit Systems' ISTAR Division, said in a press release.

SkyStriker offers quick deployment and ease of operation in the field and its remote operation capability reduces an operators' exposure to detection or enemy fire while guiding the munition to its target.

Elbit said its weapons payload is as much as 22 pounds of explosives while loitering for up to two hours in pursuit of a target.

The system can also enables the operator to abort a strike up to two seconds prior to impact, to re-engage or to return home.

