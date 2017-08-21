Electric Boat receives $40.7M for Virginia-class submarine propulsion

|
by Stephen Carlson
Washington (UPI) Aug 21, 2017
General Dynamics Electric Boat has received a $40.7 million contract action for Phase II main propulsion machinery control redesign for the Virginia-class fast attack submarine, the Department of Defense announced on Friday.
The action provides for long-lead time materials slated for the replacement of the original control systems for main propulsion and ship turbine generators. The work is projected to be completed by May 2020 and will be performed in Sunnyvale, Calif.
The Virginia-class is a nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine built for anti-sub and anti-surface operations. It is armed with torpedoes, Tomahawk cruise missiles and is capable of mine-laying operations. It can also deliver special forces teams as it has the ability to operate in shallow or littoral waters.
The Virginia-class is expected to gradually replace the Los Angeles-class attack submarine whose design dates back to the 1970s. The submarine has faced a number of redesigns and upgrades to simplify construction and reduce operating costs.
Further expected modifications will include the Virginia Payload Module. The VPM will triple the Virginia-class Tomahawk capacity and allow greater flexibility for installing other vertical launch weapons systems.
|
