Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FLOATING STEEL
Electric Boat receives $40.7M for Virginia-class submarine propulsion
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Aug 21, 2017


General Dynamics Electric Boat has received a $40.7 million contract action for Phase II main propulsion machinery control redesign for the Virginia-class fast attack submarine, the Department of Defense announced on Friday.

The action provides for long-lead time materials slated for the replacement of the original control systems for main propulsion and ship turbine generators. The work is projected to be completed by May 2020 and will be performed in Sunnyvale, Calif.

The Virginia-class is a nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine built for anti-sub and anti-surface operations. It is armed with torpedoes, Tomahawk cruise missiles and is capable of mine-laying operations. It can also deliver special forces teams as it has the ability to operate in shallow or littoral waters.

The Virginia-class is expected to gradually replace the Los Angeles-class attack submarine whose design dates back to the 1970s. The submarine has faced a number of redesigns and upgrades to simplify construction and reduce operating costs.

Further expected modifications will include the Virginia Payload Module. The VPM will triple the Virginia-class Tomahawk capacity and allow greater flexibility for installing other vertical launch weapons systems.

FLOATING STEEL
General Dynamics receives $115.3M contract for Virginia-class subs
 Washington (UPI) Aug 17, 2017
 General Dynamics Electric Boat is receiving a $115.3 million modification to an existing contract for engineering and development services for the Virginia-class fast attack submarine, the Department of Defense announced on Wednesday. The modification will provide for yard services and engineering analysis for the Virginia-class with a focus on maintenance and deployment of new technolo ... read more
Related Links
 Naval Warfare in the 21st Century
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FLOATING STEEL
US military to install radar in Pacific's Palau

 Japan deploys missile defence over N. Korea threat to Guam

 Jacobs Technology awarded $4.6B contract for missile defense services

 US successfully tests missile intercept system
FLOATING STEEL
Latvia buying Stinger air-defense missiles from Denmark

 US Air Force awards Lockheed Martin Long Range Stand Off Missile contract

 Romania approved for U.S. rocket system buy

 Air Force successfully launches LRASM missile from B-1B Lancer
FLOATING STEEL
Do video game players make the best unmanned pilots

 Insitu receives contract for U.S. Navy Special Warfare ScanEagle support

 Mobile Force Protection Aims to Thwart Adversaries' Small Unmanned Aircraft

 MQ-9B drone flown through U.S. civilian airspace
FLOATING STEEL
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 North Dakota UAS Training Center Depends on IGC Satellite Connectivity

 Envistacom wins $10M Army communications contract

 New SQUID-based detector opens up new fields of study with new level of sensitivity
FLOATING STEEL
Air Force continuing development of BATDOK mobile medical device

 Energized fabrics could keep soldiers warm and battle-ready in frigid climates

 Japan military holds live fire drills at Mt Fuji

 White House to give guidance on Trump transgender military ban
FLOATING STEEL
Defence firms eye billion-dollar chance for 'made in India'

 China showcases weapon systems to possible foreign buyers

 Kratos receives $46.2 million contract for Saudi Arabian defense services

 DOD's acquisition, technology and logistics office to get a makeover
FLOATING STEEL
Sri Lanka's president sacks outspoken justice minister

 Erdogan says top Turkish general must accept demotion

 India says China stand-off will end soon

 Pentagon chief in Kiev as Ukraine seeks battlefield weapons
FLOATING STEEL
Nanotechnology gives green energy a green color

 How to move objects at the nanoscale

 New method promises easier nanoscale manufacturing

 Nanoparticles could spur better LEDs, invisibility cloaks



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement