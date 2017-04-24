Electric Boat selected for $95.6 million ballistic missile tube contract

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Stephen Carlson
Washington (UPI) Apr 24, 2017
The U.S. Navy announced it is moving forward with it's Ohio Replacement Program, designed to replace the venerable Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine.
A key part of the program includes the missile compartment project, which the Electric Boat Corporation of Groton, Conn., secured in a contract worth $95.6 million to produce 17 ballistic missile tubes, according to the Department of Defense.
The project is a joint effort with Britain under the Common Missile Compartment program. Both the United States and Britain use the Trident ballistic missile as its primary underwater nuclear deterrent, and Britain is expected to contribute over $29 million to the system.
Submarine-based ballistic missiles form a key part of the "nuclear triad" which includes land-based and air launched nuclear warheads. Designed to be very difficult to detect and able to cruise deep under the sea for months at a time, they serve as a last resort in case of a first strike destroying other so-called "legs" of the triad.
The project will be performed at Quonset Point, Rhode Island, and is expected to be completed by December of 2023.
The Columbia-class submarine is not expected to enter service until at least 2031. It is anticipated that will serve as the primary undersea nuclear force for the United States for at least 50 years.
Pyongyang (AFP) April 15, 2017
North Korea unveiled what could be a new intercontinental ballistic missile at a giant military parade in Pyongyang on Saturday, analysts said. Nearly 60 missiles rolled through Kim Il-Sung Square at an event to mark the 105th anniversary of the North's founder, in a show of strength as tensions mount over the isolated nation's military ambitions. Its ultimate goal is an intercontinental ... read more
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement