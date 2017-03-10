Electro-magnetic energy module developed for Railgun



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Mar 10, 2017



"We look forward to continuing our efforts for the Air Force by developing critical next-generation capabilities such as this HPEM technology," Mike Chagnon, president of Leidos Advanced Solutions Group, said in a press release. "As threats become more advanced, Leidos is committed to creating innovative solutions that enable our customers to achieve their missions."

Leidos said its work will primarily be performed at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., for the Air Force Research Laboratory, and will involve development of high power electromagnetic, or HPEM, technology. The work will include establishing a program and research facility, conducting component research, and working with the government and other researchers toward HPEM objectives.

The performance period of the cost-plus-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract is five years. It carries a value of $38 million, including an initial $11 million task order.

A new High Energy Pulsed Power Container with twice the energy density than existing railgun pulsed-power solutions has been developed by General Atomics.

The HEPPC system can reduce the number of pulsed power containers required for the launch projectiles from a railgun weapon system, providing greater flexibility for future Navy and Army railgun applications, the company said.

"For the past decade, GA-EMS has provided pulsed power in support of the Navy's railgun program," Nick Bucci, vice president for Missile Defense and Space Systems at General Atomics Electromagnetics Systems, said in a press release.

"Our next generation HEPPC breaks our own energy density record and exceeds the capabilities of other available railgun pulsed power container solutions.

"What we have packed into a 10-foot standard shipping container is equivalent to what is currently available in a 20-foot shipping container, doubling the energy density to provide greater flexibility for ship and land-based installations and maneuverability for mobile applications."

The Railgun being developed for the U.S. Navy relies on electro-magnetic power to launch a projectile or hybrid missile instead of explosives or a propellant.

The Railgun can launch a hybrid missile at a muzzle velocity greater than twice those of conventional guns.

GA-EMS said it internally funded the development of the HEPPC in support of a Multi-mission Medium Range Railgun Weapons System, which integrates pulsed power, launcher, hybrid missile, and fire control technologies.

Each HEPPC includes high-energy pulsed power modules with an energy content of more than 415 kilojoules per module.

