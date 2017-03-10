Electro-magnetic energy module developed for Railgun

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Mar 10, 2017
A new High Energy Pulsed Power Container with twice the energy density than existing railgun pulsed-power solutions has been developed by General Atomics.
The HEPPC system can reduce the number of pulsed power containers required for the launch projectiles from a railgun weapon system, providing greater flexibility for future Navy and Army railgun applications, the company said.
"For the past decade, GA-EMS has provided pulsed power in support of the Navy's railgun program," Nick Bucci, vice president for Missile Defense and Space Systems at General Atomics Electromagnetics Systems, said in a press release.
"Our next generation HEPPC breaks our own energy density record and exceeds the capabilities of other available railgun pulsed power container solutions.
"What we have packed into a 10-foot standard shipping container is equivalent to what is currently available in a 20-foot shipping container, doubling the energy density to provide greater flexibility for ship and land-based installations and maneuverability for mobile applications."
The Railgun being developed for the U.S. Navy relies on electro-magnetic power to launch a projectile or hybrid missile instead of explosives or a propellant.
The Railgun can launch a hybrid missile at a muzzle velocity greater than twice those of conventional guns.
GA-EMS said it internally funded the development of the HEPPC in support of a Multi-mission Medium Range Railgun Weapons System, which integrates pulsed power, launcher, hybrid missile, and fire control technologies.
Each HEPPC includes high-energy pulsed power modules with an energy content of more than 415 kilojoules per module.
Archbald, Pa. (UPI) Mar 2, 2017
Lockheed Martin announced Thursday that its newest direct attack, Dual Mode Plus laser-guided bomb has been named Paragon. Paragon leverages the reliability of the company's laser-guided bomb, or LGB, and integrates an inertial navigation system and GPS all-weather moving-target capability. "The new brand Paragon exemplifies a model of excellence, and reflects the system's perfor ... read more
Related Links
The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement