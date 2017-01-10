Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















UAV NEWS
Embry-Riddle offers free online course on FAA regulations for UAVs
 by Staff Writers
 Daytona Beach FL (SPX) Jan 10, 2017


Students will learn the basic elements of safety, and airspace definitions and regulations so those individuals using the NAS understand and use best practices for reducing the risk of collisions between aircraft when operating a sUAS.

If you received a small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS), or drone, as a gift this holiday season, or if you would like to stay updated on the latest FAA regulations for these aircraft, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University is providing a free, two-week online course-Small Unmanned Aircraft System (sUAS) - Key Concepts for New Users. Registration for the course is open.

The Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) runs Feb. 6 to 19 and introduces novice sUAS users and seasoned aeronauts to numerous aspects of unmanned systems, as well as current and future applications. The MOOC also offers guidance on responsibly piloting aircraft in the National Airspace System (NAS).

This course is taught by a team of UAS experts, led by Dr. Scott Burgess, Associate Professor at Embry-Riddle Worldwide's College of Aeronautics. Dr. Burgess has over 30 years of aviation expertise in both military and civilian aircraft, including helicopters and unmanned aircraft systems.

"This post-FAA Part 107 course will focus participants toward regulations, safety of flight and flight planning considerations," said Burgess. "We have an outstanding team of faculty with private, commercial and government sector experts teaching on topics such as UAS integration, regulation, international operations, safety and systems. We will also harness the power of social media so participants can interface directly with each other and faculty."

Students will learn the basic elements of safety, and airspace definitions and regulations so those individuals using the NAS understand and use best practices for reducing the risk of collisions between aircraft when operating a sUAS. This popular course, previously offered in 2016, has been updated to include the FAA's new 2016 regulations (FAA Part 107) for sUAS operators.

For more information and to register go to Small Unmanned Aircraft System (sUAS) - Key Concepts for New Users. You may also download Embry-Riddle's free sUAS Consumer Guide, designed to assists a wide variety of users, especially novices, to evaluate options for purchase, appropriate to their skill and experience levels, while introducing key metrics for future consumer sUAS comparison.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) - Key Concepts for New Users
 UAV News - Suppliers and Technology





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
UAV NEWS
General Atomics contracted for MQ-9 sale to Spain
 Washington (UPI) Jan 5, 2017
 General Atomics has received a $56 million contract action order to provide MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aircraft for the government of Spain. The order is an adjustment to an existing basic ordering agreement between the United States and Spain. General Atomics will be tasked with providing the Reaper and its associated equipment. According to the U.S. Department of Defense, the work wi ... read more

UAV NEWS
S. Korea vows US missile system as opposition lawmakers head to China

 US can defend itself from N.Korea missile attack: Pentagon

 Unidentified country orders Patriot system upgrade

 MBDA submits proposal for TLVS development in Germany
UAV NEWS
Raytheon to provide missile defense training for Qatar

 India test fires Agni-IV ballistic missile

 Qatar, India, Italy purchase Raytheon Stinger missiles

 U.S. Navy orders 214 Raytheon Tomahawk missiles
UAV NEWS
U.S. Army engineers use 3D printing for small drone

 Small drone achieves flight endurance record

 Thales suppying Spy'Ranger mini-drone system to French Army

 General Atomics contracted for MQ-9 sale to Spain
UAV NEWS
U.S. Navy selects Raytheon for tactical radio production

 Underwater radio, anyone?

 Japan to Launch First Military Communications Satellite on January 24

 Intelsat General to provide satellite services to RiteNet for US Army network
UAV NEWS
Safran to develop new bomb guidance kits for France

 Ukrainian army receives 50 BTR-3 armored vehicles

 Oshkosh receives JLTV production modification

 Kongsberg contracted for M1A2 CROWS configuration
UAV NEWS
Estonia consolidates military procurement process

 Pro-Iraqi militias using arms from 16 countries: Amnesty

 Croatia charges top official over military contract bribe

 Saudi projects drop in defence spending
UAV NEWS
Indonesia backs down in Australia military row

 NATO and Russia in game of cat and mouse in Baltic skies

 Obama urges military to make Trump transition smooth

 Russia flags war games with US ally Philippines
UAV NEWS
Nano-chimneys can cool circuits

 The researchers created a tiny laser using nanoparticles

 Nanoscale 'conversations' create complex, multi-layered structures

 Going green with nanotechnology



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement