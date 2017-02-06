Engie, Airbus tapped to support French defense networks

|
by Ryan Maass
Paris (UPI) Feb 6, 2017
The French ministry of defense has selected Engie Ineo and Airbus Defense and Space to support the country's military air control communications.
Under the eight-year contract, the two companies will support the French government's Descartes program as well as the Single European Sky initiative. The program aims to provide IP-based communications for forces involved in air operations, allowing them to collaborate with NATO and civil air traffic control networks.
Engie Ineo and Airbus will be tasked with design, deployment and support of the operational telephone system and security system. Once completed, it will be rolled out in approximately 60 locations in France.
"As a supplier of terrestrial or satellite networks for the most modern armed forces worldwide, including those of France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the United States and NATO, Airbus is proud to be participating in the Descartes program," Airbus' Eric Souleres said in a press release.
With the Descartes program, the French government seeks to upgrade all defense-related infrastructure networks. Enhancements are to include increased bandwidth and cybersecurity capabilities.
