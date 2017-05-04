Engility to continue support for DITRA

|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) May 4, 2017
Engility Holdings is to provide consulting services to the U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Nuclear Enterprise Support Directorate.
The contract from DTRA is worth $35 million. The re-compete award is for a one-year base period with four one-year options.
"Over the past four decades, DTRA has relied on our team's expertise to support their vital mission of protecting the U.S. from weapons of mass destruction," Engility CEO Lynn Dugle, chief executive officer at Engility, said in a press release. "This contract solidifies Engility's work in helping the agency execute our nation's nuclear strategies."
Engility said its work under the contract will include modeling and simulation, nuclear and countering weapons of mass destruction exercises, and specialized subject matter expertise.
Performance of nuclear safety, surety, security, accountability and reliability activities will also be conducted, as well as mission assurance assessments, training; information technology services and acquisition and program management support.
