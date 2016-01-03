Estonia consolidates military procurement process

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Tallinn, Estonia (UPI) Jan 3, 2016
A new Estonian government agency for consolidating the procurements of the Ministry of Defense and its subordinate agencies has been established.
The Estonian Center for Defense Investments, which became operational Tuesday, also brings military infrastructure projects under its management umbrella.
"The creation of the new institution frees the Defense Forces from having to perform non-military related tasks and allows for the consolidation of all procurement and infrastructure related knowledge and experience under common management," said Minister of Defense Margus Tsahkna. "Newly added military capabilities and the doubling in volume of procurements and infrastructure projects over the past few years require support that is more efficient than that offered by the current procurement organization procedure, which has become outdated."
The Ministry of Defense, the Defense Forces and subordinate establishments each previously organized procurements separately.
Estonia's Ministry of Defense said Investments and defense-related special equipment procurements were more than $60 million in 2010 and are expected to grow to as much as $210 million by 2020.
The Estonian Center for Defense Investments will increase the transparency and efficiency of the procurement process and will help to "harmonize and raise the quality of procurements," Tsahkna said.
Related Links
The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement All images and articles appearing on Space Media Network have been edited or digitally altered in some way. Any requests to remove copyright material will be acted upon in a timely and appropriate manner. Any attempt to extort money from Space Media Network will be ignored and reported to Australian Law Enforcement Agencies as a potential case of financial fraud involving the use of a telephonic carriage device or postal service.