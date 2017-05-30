Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
European country orders Elbit ground intel systems
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) May 30, 2017


Elbit Systems Ltd of Israel reports it is to supply an array of ground electronic intelligence systems to an unidentified European country.

The systems, which will include command-and-control capabilities, comes through a three-year contract with an estimated value of $390 million.

"Our wide and synergetic range of capabilities allows us to provide our customers with a unique and high-quality solution, creating a force multiplier," said Machlis, president and chief executive officer of Elbit Systems. "As in other projects, we once again are providing the customer with a unique intelligence solution, based on cutting-edge technologies, operational know-how and experience."

The exact number of systems to be supplied and other specifics of the contract were not disclosed by the company.

Orbital ATK supplying Army with .50-caliber ammunition
 Washington (UPI) May 25, 2017
 Orders for .50-caliber ammunition have been given to Orbital ATK by the U.S. Army under the company's small-caliber ammunition contract, the company reported on Wednesday. The orders, worth a combined total of $76 million, will be fulfilled at the Orbital ATK-run Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence, Mo. "Once again, we have been called upon to supply our nation's warf ... read more
