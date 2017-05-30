European country orders Elbit ground intel systems

|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) May 30, 2017
Elbit Systems Ltd of Israel reports it is to supply an array of ground electronic intelligence systems to an unidentified European country.
The systems, which will include command-and-control capabilities, comes through a three-year contract with an estimated value of $390 million.
"Our wide and synergetic range of capabilities allows us to provide our customers with a unique and high-quality solution, creating a force multiplier," said Machlis, president and chief executive officer of Elbit Systems. "As in other projects, we once again are providing the customer with a unique intelligence solution, based on cutting-edge technologies, operational know-how and experience."
The exact number of systems to be supplied and other specifics of the contract were not disclosed by the company.
