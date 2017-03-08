FLIR delivering CBRN equipment sets



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Mar 8, 2017



FLIR Systems is to deliver to the U.S. Army chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear dismounted reconnaissance gear.

The 50 CBRN systems - including equipment, kits and outfits -- are worth $54.2 million and were ordered under a previously awarded five-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the U.S. Department of Defense, in support of the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical and Biological Defense Program.

FLIR's CBRN DR-SKO system is a set of mission specific kits that characterize and provide full spectrum CBRN dismounted reconnaissance capability to the military.

"We are honored to continue providing our turnkey DR-SKO solution that addresses the current and emerging threats by equipping U.S. soldiers with the best-in-class technology for their mission," Andy Teich, president and chief executive officer of FLIR, said in a press release.

"This delivery solidifies our continued support to provide innovative, mission-critical solutions to keep our country safe and maintain our stance as a leader in the CBRN market."

Under the 2014 contract, FLIR has delivered more than 100 DR-SKO systems to the U.S. military.

Production of the equipment is conducted at a company facility in Elkridge, Md.

