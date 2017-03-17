FNSS beings production for Turkish KORKUT armored vehicle

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Ryan Maass
Washington (UPI) Mar 17, 2017
ASELSAN and FNSS have began serial production for the Self-Propelled Low Altitude Air Defence Gun System, an armored vehicle project for Turkish ground forces.
FNSS announced the beginning of its work with prime contractor ASELSAN after marking the completion of earlier design and pre-production phase.
FNSS is a Turkish-owned joint venture between BAE Systems and Turkey-based Nurol Holding, which owns 51 percent of the company. The company's contracts focus on wheeled armored combat vehicles procured by the Turkish military.
The KORKUT system is an armored vehicle solution capable of detecting and tracking targets using a 3D search radar. It is also equipped with a weapon system comprised of two 35mm guns that fire fragmentation ammunition.
The system was built on on an ACV-30 chassis, which the company says was selected for its high payload capacity and mobility. In combat, it is designed to operate alongside other armored platforms such as main battle tanks.
Deliveries are planned for May 2018.
Washington (UPI) Mar 15, 2017
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of 2,000 XM395 precision mortar rounds to the government of Singapore. If approved by Congress, the sale is estimated to cost $66 million. In addition to the 2,000 rounds, Singapore's request also includes support equipment and services. The U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency says the proposed sale will benefit U.S. ... read more
Related Links
The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement