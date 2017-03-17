FNSS beings production for Turkish KORKUT armored vehicle

Washington (UPI) Mar 17, 2017 - Sweden's Saab reports a new order from an unidentified customer for its AT4 single-shot recoilless, smoothbore weapon for use against armor and fortifications.

The AT4 variants to be delivered are the new AT4 CS ER, or Confined Space Extended Range, and the AT4 CS HP, or Confined Space High Penetration, weapons.

The new AT4 CS ER has a range of as much as 656 yards - about 100 yards farther than earlier variants, Saab said.

"We have seen a great interest for our new family of AT4 weapons and this order is a strong proof of the trust our customers place in us as a supplier of world-leading weapon systems," said Torbjorn Saxmo, head of Saab's Ground Combat business unit.

"The AT4 CS ER and AT4 CS HP will give the user a modern capability to handle the threats facing them on the battlefield today and tomorrow."

Saab said the disposable, man-portable weapons will be delivered to the customer next year.