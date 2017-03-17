Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
FNSS beings production for Turkish KORKUT armored vehicle
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Mar 17, 2017


Saab receives order for anti-armor weapon systems
Washington (UPI) Mar 17, 2017 - Sweden's Saab reports a new order from an unidentified customer for its AT4 single-shot recoilless, smoothbore weapon for use against armor and fortifications.

The AT4 variants to be delivered are the new AT4 CS ER, or Confined Space Extended Range, and the AT4 CS HP, or Confined Space High Penetration, weapons.

The new AT4 CS ER has a range of as much as 656 yards - about 100 yards farther than earlier variants, Saab said.

"We have seen a great interest for our new family of AT4 weapons and this order is a strong proof of the trust our customers place in us as a supplier of world-leading weapon systems," said Torbjorn Saxmo, head of Saab's Ground Combat business unit.

"The AT4 CS ER and AT4 CS HP will give the user a modern capability to handle the threats facing them on the battlefield today and tomorrow."

Saab said the disposable, man-portable weapons will be delivered to the customer next year.

ASELSAN and FNSS have began serial production for the Self-Propelled Low Altitude Air Defence Gun System, an armored vehicle project for Turkish ground forces.

FNSS announced the beginning of its work with prime contractor ASELSAN after marking the completion of earlier design and pre-production phase.

FNSS is a Turkish-owned joint venture between BAE Systems and Turkey-based Nurol Holding, which owns 51 percent of the company. The company's contracts focus on wheeled armored combat vehicles procured by the Turkish military.

The KORKUT system is an armored vehicle solution capable of detecting and tracking targets using a 3D search radar. It is also equipped with a weapon system comprised of two 35mm guns that fire fragmentation ammunition.

The system was built on on an ACV-30 chassis, which the company says was selected for its high payload capacity and mobility. In combat, it is designed to operate alongside other armored platforms such as main battle tanks.

Deliveries are planned for May 2018.

MILTECH
U.S. State Dept. approves mortar round sales to Singapore
 Washington (UPI) Mar 15, 2017
 The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of 2,000 XM395 precision mortar rounds to the government of Singapore. If approved by Congress, the sale is estimated to cost $66 million. In addition to the 2,000 rounds, Singapore's request also includes support equipment and services. The U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency says the proposed sale will benefit U.S. ... read more
