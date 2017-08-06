Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















NUKEWARS
Four dead, eight injured as soldier opens fire on Iran military base: army
 by Staff Writers
 Tehran (AFP) Aug 6, 2017


At least four soldiers were killed and eight injured when one of their colleagues opened fire on a military air base in southern Tehran on Sunday, the Iranian military said in a statement.

The incident was "probably related to psychological problems of the soldier who suddenly started firing on his comrades," the statement said.

It took place on a shooting range, and could also have been the result of a gun misfiring, the statement added.

"The injured were transported to a medical centre and an investigation has been opened," it said.

State television reported a similar incident last month when a serviceman opened fire at a barracks in Abyek, around 40 kilometres northwest of Tehran, killing three and injuring six.

The gunman in that incident, who had reportedly been denied a transfer to his home town, shot himself but survived his injuries, according to the ISNA news agency.

Military service of two years is mandatory for Iranian men when they turn 19.

NUKEWARS
Iran's Rouhani sworn in as tensions simmer over nuclear deal
 Tehran (AFP) Aug 5, 2017
 Iran's President Hassan Rouhani warned the US against tearing up the nuclear deal as he was inaugurated for a second term Saturday, but he also faces challenges closer to home amid accusations he is rolling over to conservatives. Rouhani met with EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini before the ceremony and called for greater efforts to safeguard the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

NUKEWARS
US successfully tests missile intercept system

 S. Korea speeds up US missile defence over North's missile test

 Arleigh Burke-class destroyer Ralph Johnson completes builders trials

 Yemeni rebel missile shot down near Mecca: Arab coalition
NUKEWARS
Lockheed receives $161.4M ATACMS missile life-extension contract

 Pentagon alarm over Turkey plan to buy Russian missiles

 Lockheed demos deck-launched variant of LRASM

 Iran rules out halt to missile tests as tension with US rises
NUKEWARS
Northrop Grumman receives contract for MQ-4C Triton surveillance UAVs

 The flying kettle

 Insitu receives contract for Afghan ScanEagle UAS services

 Special focus on formation control of unmanned systems
NUKEWARS
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 North Dakota UAS Training Center Depends on IGC Satellite Connectivity

 SES Government Solutions lands additional MEO Beam task order with DoD

 New combat survival radio by General Dynamics
NUKEWARS
Blast at rebel Georgian arms depot injures 50: Russia media

 LOC Performance receives $49.1 million Bradley upgrade contract

 Canadian armed forces to receive new machine guns

 Slovakia deploys Saab's Carl-Gustaf M4 weapon
NUKEWARS
BAE plans defense hub in Australia; as group profits soar

 Japan's scandal-hit defence chief resigns

 GAO report details sting operation that defrauded DOD surplus program for police

 White House to issue executive order on defense industry sourcing
NUKEWARS
Wintershall warns U.S. against playing 'geopolitical football.'

 China unmoved as Trump rails over North Korea

 China ups ante in high-altitude standoff with India

 Turkish FM pledges to 'eliminate' anti-China forces
NUKEWARS
New method promises easier nanoscale manufacturing

 Nanoparticles could spur better LEDs, invisibility cloaks

 New material resembling a metal nanosponge could reduce computer energy consumption

 How do you build a metal nanoparticle?



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement