Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















NUKEWARS
France open to post-2025 talks; Iran says US seeking to undermine deal
 By Cécile FEUILLATRE, Dave Clark
 United Nations, United States (AFP) Sept 18, 2017


Iran says US seeking to undermine nuclear deal
Vienna (AFP) Sept 18, 2017 - Iran's nuclear chief on Monday accused the United States of seeking to undermine a landmark 2015 deal with major powers, calling on the UN watchdog to resist Washington's "unacceptable demands".

"The American administration's overtly hostile attitude and actual foot-dragging policies and measures aimed at undermining the nuclear deal... are contrary to the letter and spirit" of the accord, Ali Akbar Salehi said in Vienna.

He hit out at the US envoy to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, for making a "host of unjustifiable, peculiar demands" in talks with IAEA chief Yukiya Amano in Vienna last month.

These reportedly included that the IAEA inspect military sites in Iran, something which officials in Tehran have rejected.

US Energy Secretary Rick Perry told the Vienna meeting that Washington would "not accept a weakly enforced or inadequately monitored deal".

But Haley's demands are "far beyond the purview of the JCPOA and its collectively negotiated and well-defined provisions," Salehi said, referring to the full name of the deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

"We remain confident that the (UN atomic) agency, and for that matter the director general, will resist such unacceptable demands," Salehi told the International Atomic Energy Agency's annual meeting of member states.

For his part, Amano on Monday repeated in his speech that Iran "is now subject to the world's most robust nuclear verification regime".

US President Donald Trump has called the agreement reducing Tehran's nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief "the worst deal ever negotiated".

Trump has to certify in mid-October whether he believes Iran is abiding by the nuclear deal.

If Trump decides not to certify, Congress will then have 60 days to debate whether to re-impose sanctions.

On Sunday Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Tehran would not submit to US "bullying".

"The corrupt, lying, deceitful US officials insolently accuse the nation of Iran... of lying, whereas the nation of Iran has acted honestly and will continue on this path until the end in an honest manner," said Khamenei.

The nuclear deal is expected to be a major topic of discussion at the general assembly of the United Nations starting this week in New York.

The gathering in Vienna also saw as expected the Japanese Amano, 70, appointed to serve a third four-year term as IAEA director general.

France stepped up global efforts to convince US President Donald Trump not to abandon the Iran nuclear deal Monday, suggesting a way could be found to prolong its effects.

Trump has signalled he is ready to declare Iran in breach of its side of the 2015 accord -- which he has branded the "worst deal ever" -- as early as next month.

And if the White House "decertifies" Iran's compliance, this would open the way to the US Congress reimposing sanctions and perhaps provoke Iran to itself pull out.

The other world powers -- France, Britain, Germany, China and Russia -- who signed the accord continue to see it as the best way to prevent Iran from building a bomb.

But Washington argues that by pursuing a banned missile program and fomenting militant violence in its region, Iran is in breach of the spirit of a weak deal.

Not all US officials share Trump's total antipathy to the pact, but they want stronger controls on Iran's ability to resume weapons development when it begins to expire.

- Sunset clause -

America's European allies are desperate to save the deal and -- as world leaders gathered on Monday in New York for the UN General Assembly -- France spoke out.

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian warned that scrapping the "essential" agreement would launch a regional arms race between "neighboring countries."

But he also said: "France will try to persuade President Trump of the importance of this choice, even if it can be completed by work for after 2025."

Le Drian was speaking ahead of a meeting between Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron, who also suggested in a speech last month that the accord could be improved.

Under the deal, limits on Iran's uranium enrichment will begin to expire in 2025 under "sunset clauses" and critics have said this is the weakest part of the deal.

"It's essential to maintain (the agreement) to prevent a spiral of proliferation that would encourage hardliners in Iran to pursue nuclear weapons," Le Drian said.

Under the nuclear deal, Iran surrendered much of its enriched uranium, dismantled a reactor and submitted nuclear sites to UN inspection.

For their part, Washington and Europe lifted some sanctions related to Iran's nuclear program, while retaining others tied to its "destabilizing" actions.

Hawks in Washington, with winks from Trump and some in his inner circle, are calling for tougher sanctions on Iran's ballistic missile program.

These, they argue, would not breach their side of the nuclear-only deal.

Meanwhile, Trump's top foreign policy officials, UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, have upped their rhetoric.

Haley went to Washington this month to deliver a speech laying out the case for Trump to find Iran in breach of the deal when he reports to Congress on October 15.

Tillerson is reportedly not convinced that destroying the accord is the best way forward, but tougher measures from allies would help him make this case to Trump.

- Iran, North Korea top UN agenda -

Iran and North Korea will dominate the annual gathering of world leaders, which opens on Tuesday with a series of addresses by Trump and Macron among other leaders.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is scheduled to speak on Wednesday.

Tillerson will join his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday for a meeting of the so-called E3+3 on the nuclear deal, chaired by the European Union.

Turning to North Korea, Le Drian said "very strong" pressure from sanctions would compel leader Kim Jong-Un to negotiate an end to his missile and nuclear programs.

"Military action is not required," said the foreign minister. "To bring North Korea to the negotiating table, the only possible way is to apply very strong pressure."

The UN Security Council last week imposed a new raft of sanctions on North Korea after it carried out its sixth and most powerful nuclear test.

The council will meet on Thursday to discuss ways of enforcing sanctions, which depends largely on cooperation from China, North Korea's largest trading partner.

NUKEWARS
US retains Iran deal sanctions relief -- for now
 Washington (AFP) Sept 14, 2017
 The United States agreed Thursday to continue for now to exempt Iran from nuclear-related sanctions but slapped new measures on targets accused of cyber attacks or destabilizing the region. The decision to continue to waive the sanctions was expected, but the new sanctions and some tough words from President Donald Trump will be seen as a victory for opponents of the Iran nuclear deal. T ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

NUKEWARS
To shoot down or not? NKorea launch highlights intercept issues

 'Take cover' - but where? Japanese helpless over N.Korea threat

 Navy tests AN/SPY-6(V) Air and Missile Defense Radar

 S. Korea, US deploy missile defence amid China protest
NUKEWARS
Leonardo, Thales integrating missile-protection systems in Britain

 Sales deals for TOW missiles, boats for Bahrain in works

 Turkey signs deal to buy Russian S-400 missile systems

 Atlantic Diving Supply receives $17.6 million contract for rocket launchers
NUKEWARS
China touts military drone helicopter at exhibition

 X-37B Flies Again In First SpaceX Launch

 Atlas Dynamics Introduces Fixed Wing UAV with 5-Hour Flight Time, 150 Kilometer Operational Range

 Atlas Dynamics Unveils NEST Smart Protective Charging Station for Enhanced Performance of Atlas Pro Platform
NUKEWARS
Airbus prepares the future European Governmental Satellite Communications programme

 82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 Spectra Airbus SlingShot Partnership Extension

 Northrop awarded contract for support of Air Force communications system
NUKEWARS
Army ordering new shoulder-fired recoilless rifles

 Australia developing wearable 'Fight Recorder' for soldiers

 Marines use freeze-dried plasma to save foreign ally

 Mobile Camouflage System displayed at DSEI 17
NUKEWARS
Northtrop Grumman poised to buy Orbital: report

 L3 Technologies acquires Adaptive Methods Inc.

 Trump pushes hardware to allies -- and ups pressure on N.Korea

 United Technologies buying Rockwell Collins for $30 billion
NUKEWARS
Russia launches war games on NATO's eastern flank

 Trump plans to visit China, Japan, S. Korea in November

 Turkey signs landmark Russian weapons deal

 Trump's generals look to provide a steady hand
NUKEWARS
'Nano-hashtags' could provide definite proof of Majorana particles

 UMass Amherst environmental chemist flashes warning light on new nanoparticle

 A more complete picture of the nano world

 What the world's tiniest 'monster truck' reveals



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement