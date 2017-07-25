Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MILPLEX
GAO report details sting operation that defrauded DOD surplus program for police
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Jul 25, 2017


The Government Accountability Office has issued a report describing a sting operation that revealed serious flaws in the Defense Logistics Agency's Law Enforcement Support Office program for surplus controlled equipment.

The report details how the GAO formed a fictitious law enforcement agency and arranged for the transfer of $1.2 million in controlled equipment from the Department of Defense using the program, including night-vision goggles, M16A2 rifle simulators and dummy pipe bombs.

No lethal gear was transferred, though the GAO says that many of the items obtained could be converted into functional firearms and explosives using commercially available parts. Surplus military night-vision systems are considered sensitive items and are not available for the general public.

"They never did any verification, like visiting our 'location,'" director of the GAO team that ran the sting Zina Merritt told the Marshall Project. "It was like getting stuff off eBay."

In response to the report, the Department of Defense has pledged to tighten up verification procedures for the program and conduct an audit of the program by April 2018. It acknowledged that this is not the first time unqualified agencies have participated in the program, with at least one prior case confirmed.

The Law Enforcement Support Office and the provision of surplus military equipment dates back to the Clinton Administration-era and 1033 program established in 1997.

Over $6 billion in surplus equipment has been transferred to federal, state, and local agencies since 1991, including armored vehicles, weapons, surveillance gear, bomb disposal equipment, and riot control gear.

MILPLEX
White House to issue executive order on defense industry sourcing
 Washington (UPI) Jul 21, 2017
 President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order this afternoon ordering a review of the defense industrial base and supply chains Friday afternoon. In an off-camera briefing to reporters, Peter Navarro, director of the National Trade Council, said that there is a shortage of domestic companies that can manufacture and repair certain key components for defense purposes. ... read more
Related Links
 The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MILPLEX
US to test anti-missile system in Alaska

 Lockheed awarded $130.3 million contract for Patriot missile foreign sales

 US deploys Patriots in Lithuania for NATO war games

 San Diego 'likely' in range of N.Korea ICBM in 2 years: US monitor
MILPLEX
Raytheon, Lockheed to upgrade Javelin missile system

 Israel strikes Gaza after missile across border: army

 New anti-ship missile tipped for Japanese fighters

 Lockheed receives $37.7M contract for JASSM-ER missile development
MILPLEX
Special focus on formation control of unmanned systems

 Leonardo DRS, Moog receive counter-UAS weapons contract

 Singapore offers Manila drones, urban warfare training

 Explotrain develops drone-simulated IED training system
MILPLEX
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 North Dakota UAS Training Center Depends on IGC Satellite Connectivity

 First UAVs, Now Ships - Connectivity for the next generation of remote naval operations

 Northrop Grumman receives Australian satellite ground station contract
MILPLEX
LOC Performance receives $49.1 million Bradley upgrade contract

 Nigeria starts receiving armored vehicles from Streit

 Rheinmetall enhancing Puma IFV for German Army

 Orbital ATK shows ammo development for MK44 gun
MILPLEX
Raytheon lobbyist to be nominated for Army secretary

 Pentagon trims Pakistan military aid over Haqqani inaction

 White House to issue executive order on defense industry sourcing

 House approves $696B budget for Pentagon
MILPLEX
China to 'step up' troop deployment against India; China buzzes US recon plane

 NATO, Jordan mark establishment of new cybersecurity team

 International talks set for Monday on Ukraine conflict

 India says it has international backing in border dispute with China
MILPLEX
Nanoparticles could spur better LEDs, invisibility cloaks

 New material resembling a metal nanosponge could reduce computer energy consumption

 How do you build a metal nanoparticle?

 Nanostructures taste the rainbow



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement