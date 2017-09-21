Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















UAV NEWS
General Atomics wins $27 million contract for Grey Eagle drone support
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Sep 21, 2017


General Atomics Aeronautical Systems has received a $27 million modification to an existing contract for service support to the Grey Eagle unmanned aerial system program.

The work will be conducted in Poway, Calif., and will run through March 17, 2019.

The Grey Eagle is a derivative of the Predator drone designed for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and strike missions. It has a flight endurance of over 25 hours and can operate as high as 29,000 feet.

It has a maximum payload capacity of 1,075 pounds. It is capable of mounting electro-optical and infrared cameras for target detection and can mount up to four Hellfire laser-guided missiles. It can carry its own laser designator for targeting of its own ordnance or for other platforms.

The Grey Eagle as a automatic take-off and landing system that enables it to launch and land without any direct control from operators. It can use any standard U.S. military fuel to ease logistical burdens.

UAV NEWS
Study weighs risks of human-drone impacts
 Washington (UPI) Sep 19, 2017
 The risks of drone-human collisions vary widely, researchers at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University found in a new comprehensive survey. If drones are to take on more tasks, including package delivery, traffic management and more, the unmanned aircraft systems will have to fly over humans, raising the risk of drone-human collisions. But what do those risks actually entai ... read more
Related Links
 UAV News - Suppliers and Technology
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

UAV NEWS
'Take cover' - but where? Japanese helpless over N.Korea threat

 Japan deploys missile defence to northern island: minister

 Israeli Air Force stands up second Iron Dome battalion

 Navy tests AN/SPY-6(V) Air and Missile Defense Radar
UAV NEWS
Raytheon receives $31.5M contract for TOW missiles

 Turkey signs deal to buy Russian S-400 missile systems

 Leonardo, Thales integrating missile-protection systems in Britain

 Sales deals for TOW missiles, boats for Bahrain in works
UAV NEWS
US Air Force Academy to Use VBS3 and VBS Fires for Remotely Piloted Aircraft Training

 Drones can almost see in the dark

 China touts military drone helicopter at exhibition

 Landmark study suggests risks vary widely in drone-human impacts
UAV NEWS
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 Spectra Airbus SlingShot Partnership Extension

 Airbus prepares the future European Governmental Satellite Communications programme

 Northrop awarded contract for support of Air Force communications system
UAV NEWS
Army ordering new shoulder-fired recoilless rifles

 Australia developing wearable 'Fight Recorder' for soldiers

 Marines use freeze-dried plasma to save foreign ally

 Mobile Camouflage System displayed at DSEI 17
UAV NEWS
L3 Technologies acquires Adaptive Methods Inc.

 Trump pushes hardware to allies -- and ups pressure on N.Korea

 United Technologies buying Rockwell Collins for $30 billion

 Middle East conflicts boost Bulgarian arms exports
UAV NEWS
Turkey hosts NATO naval exercises amid tensions

 France's Macron at UN defends Iran, climate deals

 Israel gets first joint US military base

 Japan to fund Marine Corps facilities on Guam pending Okinawa move
UAV NEWS
New insights into nanocrystal growth in liquid

 A new kind of optical nanosensor uses torque for signal processing

 'Nano-hashtags' could provide definite proof of Majorana particles

 UMass Amherst environmental chemist flashes warning light on new nanoparticle



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement