General Dynamics tapped to destroy, dispose of rockets

by James Laporta
Washington (UPI) Dec 1, 2017
The Department of Defense has awarded a modified contract to General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems for the demilitarization and disposal of multiple rocket launch systems and M26 rockets and components.
The $10.6 million deal, announced by the Pentagon on Thursday, calls for the destruction of 14,970 "all-up rounds, or equivalent Multiple Rocket Launch System M26 rockets and components."
The M26 is a standard unguided, artillery rocket that's fired out of a Multiple Rocket Launcher System with a maximum effective range of around 20 miles. The Newer M30 Dual-Purpose Improved Conventional Munition MLRS rocket, however, has a maximum effective range of around 37 miles.
Work on the contract will be performed in Carthage, Mo., and is expected to be completed in March 2019.
U.S. Army fiscal 2018 other procurement funds of more than $10.6 million was obligated to General Dynamics at the time of award contract.
