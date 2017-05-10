Genereal Dynamics stages successful test of military 4G network

|
by Stephen Carlson
(UPI) May 10, 2017
General Dynamics Mission Systems has successfully streamed video more than 62 miles between tactical antennas as part of the Marine Corp-backed Ship-to-Shore Maneuver, Exploration, and Experimentation exercise on April 20.
The project was part of a program intended to implement a tactical 4G network. Known as the "Long Shot," it would provide broadband capabilities over the ocean, even with satellite failure and other obstacles.
"By leveraging commercial off-the-shelf technologies to provide these capabilities to the warfighter, Mission Systems is playing a leading role in the evolution of mobile tactical communications," Bill Weiss, vice president and general manager of the Ground Systems Line of Business at General Dynamics Mission Systems, said in a press release. "This capability will increase the ability of Navy and Marine Corps to influence littoral regions worldwide."
The testing was completed using transmissions between San Clemente, Calif., and Camp Pendleton, which is just north of San Diego. The "Long Shot" doubles the range of existing line-of-sight systems, and provides increased bandwidth for video footage and other data.
It will use similar technology as civilian networks and is is expected to be adopted by both the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps. Additional demonstrations of the system are expected this year.
Washington DC (UPI) May 8, 2017
Israel's Ministry of Defense has contracted with Elbit Systems Ltd to provide its satellite-on-the-move systems for land vehicles, the company announced Monday. The contract is for two years, Elbit said, and put the number of systems to be supplied in the "dozens." The value of the deal was not announced "The SOTM contract is an important milestone in our military communication a ... read more
