SPACEWAR
Germany to Spend $465Mln on New Spy Satellites
 by Staff Writers
 Moscow (Sputnik) Nov 16, 2017


File image of a German spysat.

Airbus and OHB have submitted bids for the construction of satellites for the German Federal Intelligence Service's new satellite program.

The German parliament's Budget Committee gave the green light to construct up to three new spy satellites for the country's Federal Intelligence Service (BND), which will cost some 400 million euros ($465 million), local media reported Saturday.

According to the RND publishing group, Airbus and OHB, which both have aerospace divisions, have submitted bids for the construction of satellites for the BND's new satellite program, dubbed George.

Using the new satellites, the BND will be able to "quickly and independently provide information in order to be capable of making as independent and up-to-date assessments as possible," the RND said, quoting a document obtained from the German chancellery.

According to the document, quoted by the media, it is "no longer enough" to use images purchased on the commercial market or requested from the country's international partners.

"Political leadership expects immediately available and valid information," the document, obtained by the RND, said.

The BND currently uses data of the country's armed forces, the Bundeswehr, which has its own network of satellites.

Source: Sputnik News

Harnessing commercially available geospatial imagery for defense analysis
 Washington DC (SPX) Oct 20, 2017
 The rapid pace of new commercial satellite constellation launches has led to a significant increase in the amount and availability of geospatial imagery. Unfortunately, no straightforward way currently exists for analysts to access and analyze all of that imagery. The current ad hoc, time-intensive approach requires gathering and curating data from a large number of available sources, down ... read more
 Federal Intelligence Service
 Military Space News at SpaceWar.com

