Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MILPLEX
Global arms trade highest since Cold War: study
 by Staff Writers
 Stockholm (AFP) Feb 19, 2017


UAE signs $1.2 bn in deals as arms fair opens
Abu Dhabi (AFP) Feb 19, 2017 - The four-day International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) kicked off Sunday in Abu Dhabi with the United Arab Emirates announcing 21 deals worth more than $1.2 billion.

IDEX spokesman Brigadier-General Rashid Mohammed Al Shamsi told reporters the Emirates struck deals with 15 local companies and six international firms to bolster its land and naval forces.

The UAE is a key partner in the Saudi-led coalition that intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after Shiite Huthi rebels stormed the capital Sanaa and advanced on second city Aden.

It is also seen as an important regional ally in the US-led coalition's fight against the jihadist Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.

International contracts announced on Sunday included one with French firm Thales Underwater Systems SAS to buy sonars for the navy worth more than $23 million, and another with Britain's HESCO Group for defensive fortifications worth more than $24 million.

A statement also listed deals with Emirati companies, including one with International Golden Group for ammunition worth around $107 million.

The UAE also signed contracts with local firms to supply and instal electronic communications systems for the navy, armour mechanisms and monitoring equipment.

IDEX, which runs to Thursday, is one of the largest arms fairs in the Middle East and is held biannually to showcase the latest in defence technologies and innovations.

Worldwide arms trade has risen to its highest level since the Cold War in the last five years, driven by a demand from the Middle East and Asia, a study said Monday.

Between 2012-2016, arms imports in terms of volume by countries in Asia and Oceania accounted for 43 percent of global imports, a 7.7 rise compared to the previous 2007-2011 period, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

"Transfer of major weapons in 2012-16 reached their highest volume for any five-year period since the end of" the Cold War, the independent institute said in a statement.

The share of Asia and Oceania in international imports was slightly higher (44 percent) between 2007 and 2011.

The share of countries in the Middle East and the Gulf monarchies jumped from 17 percent to 29 percent, far ahead of Europe (11 percent, down seven points), the Americas (8.6 percent, down 2.4 percentage points) and Africa (8.1 percent, down 1.3 points).

"Over the past five years, most states in the Middle East have turned primarily to the USA and Europe in their accelerated pursuit of advanced military capabilities", said Pieter Wezeman, Senior Researcher with the SIPRI Arms and Military Expenditure Programme.

"Despite low oil prices, countries in the region continued to order more weapons in 2016, perceiving them as crucial tools for dealing with conflicts and regional tensions," he added.

Sipri said worldwide arms imports and exports over the last five years have reached a record level since 1950.

Saudi Arabia was the second largest importer of weapons in the world (up 212 percent), behind India, which unlike China, does not have a production at national level yet.

The United States remains the top weapons exporter with a 33 percent market share (up 3 point), ahead of Russia (23 percent, down 1 point), China (6.2 percent, up 2.4 points) and France (6.0 percent, down 0.9 points) passing Germany (5.6 percent, down 3.8 points).

These five countries account for almost 75 percent of global exports of heavy weapons.

France's boost in the export ranking is a result of important contracts signed with Egypt, which acquired Mistral-style warships and Rafale combat aircraft.

Aude Fleurant, head of the armaments program at Sipri, told AFP that "competition is fierce among European producers" with France, Germany and Britain in the lead.

The United States and France are the main weapons providers for the Middle East while Russia and China are the main exporters to Asia.

gab/ik/mt

DASSAULT AVIATION


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
MILPLEX
NATO chief says increased defence spending top priority after Trump calls
 Brussels (AFP) Feb 14, 2017
 NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday said the top priority for the transatlantic alliance is to increase defence spending, as demanded by US President Donald Trump. "Regardless of language, the most important thing is that we increase defence spending and that is exactly what we are doing," Stoltenberg said when asked about NATO's response to Trump's calls for it to do more to share the bu ... read more

MILPLEX
Raytheon developing new tool for war game assessment

 U.S. Army awards $3 billion in missile defense contracts

 New US Missile Hits Target in Space

 New Age, New Aims: CIS Air Defense to Be Upgraded for Aerospace Tasks
MILPLEX
DARPA's MAD-FIRES project to enter Phase II

 Textron announces successful test of G-CLAW missile

 Boeing contracted for Harpoon, SLAM-ER spares

 Ukroboronprom tests new missiles for Ukrainian helos
MILPLEX
NS Mayport picked as forward operating base for drones

 Indonesia first to purchase Skeldar V-200 drone

 Monitoring birds by drone

 AeroVironment advances research with farmers and university partners
MILPLEX
IAI secures $30 million in signals intelligence contracts

 Terahertz wireless could make spaceborne satellite links as fast as fiber-optic links

 Airbus provides satcom for EU security missions in Mali, Niger and Somalia

 Engie, Airbus tapped to support French defense networks
MILPLEX
Honeywell's Gold Shield to be used in vests for Brazil's police

 Elbit supplying mortar fire control units to U.S. Army

 U.S. Navy to buy 40 MRAP MaxxPro Dash DXM vehicles

 Chinese weapons reaching 'near-parity' with West: study
MILPLEX
Germany, Norway expand defense industry coooperation

 NATO chief says increased defence spending top priority after Trump calls

 Pentagon seeks to rent space in Trump Tower

 Tales of woe from US military ahead of likely spending boost
MILPLEX
Germany warns US off hurting Europe, favouring Russia

 Tillerson, Wang in highest-level US-China meet under Trump

 US remains 'your greatest ally', Pence tells Europe

 Croatia, Albania warn NATO on Balkans security threats
MILPLEX
Supercomputing, experiment combine for first look at magnetism of real nanoparticle

 Scientists determine precise 3-D location 23,000 atoms in a nanoparticle

 1,000 times more efficient nano-LED opens door to faster microchips

 Three magnetic states for each hole



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement