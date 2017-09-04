Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
GomSpace partners with Airbus Defence and Space to enhance space-based aircraft surveillance
 by Staff Writers
 Paris (SPX) Sep 04, 2017


The cooperation will build on already completed and on-going activities between the partners, e.g. the succesfull joint live atlantic flight tracking demonstration of the GOMX-3 mission in 2016.

omSpace A/S ("GomSpace") a subsidiary of GomSpace Group AB (publ) (the "Company") has entered a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with Airbus Defence and Space. At Paris Airshow Airbus Defence and Space recently announced their intent to create the "Airbus Surveillance Digital Eco-System" fusing space and ground data to provide global, near real time, data to track every aircraft, anywhere, anytime.

Under the MoU Airbus and GomSpace will explore and initiate activities to allow GomSpace's unique experience and technology with nanosatellite based flight tracking to be utilised to contribute to the new Airbus Eco-System.

GomSpace is a pioneer in space-based aircraft tracking with the first successful demonstration performed in 2013 and currently has an active portfolio of R and D projects and projects with its customers advancing this capability.

"Digitalisation of flight operations globally will significantly add value to the aviation industry and improve security and convenience for passengers. We are happy to contribute to this digital transformation working with Airbus" says Niels Buus, CEO GomSpace Group.

The cooperation will build on already completed and on-going activities between the partners, e.g. the succesfull joint live atlantic flight tracking demonstration of the GOMX-3 mission in 2016.

"Airbus ambition is to enable a consistent global real-time visibility of every aircraft anywhere around the globe therefore GomSpace with its technical capabilities and its intended space-based flight tracking services is a natural partner for us in creating our new global Surveillance Digital Eco-System", Evert Dudok, Head of Programme Line "Communications, Intelligence and Security" at Airbus Defence and Space.

The Company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly-owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with operational office in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace is a space company with a mission to be engaged in the global market for space systems and services by introducing new products, i.e. components, platforms and systems based on innovation within professional nanosatellites. The Company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier exchange under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

BlackSky awarded contract by Air Force for next-generation Geospatial Intelligence Brokering Platform
 Seattle WA (SPX) Aug 30, 2017
 Spaceflight Industries has announced that BlackSky has been awarded a two-year $16.4 million cost-plus-prime contract with the Air Force Research Lab to develop and deliver a cloud-based geospatial intelligence broker platform. The brokering platform will provide on-demand analytics, collection, and information services from global data sources. "BlackSky is proud to have the opportunity t
