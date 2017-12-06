Harris contracted by Army for radios for security force assistance brigades

|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Dec 6, 2017
U.S. Army Security Force Assistance Brigades that train and organize coalition forces are to be equipped with Harris Corporation communications systems.
Harris, which did not detail the financial value of the contract, said it will supply its Falcon III AN/PRC-152A wideband networking handheld radios, AN/PRC-117G multi-band networking manpack radios and AN/PRC-160 high-frequency manpack radios to the U.S. Army.
The radios will be equipped with the Soldier Radio Waveform and the Adaptive Networking Wideband Waveform for enhanced battlespace communications.
Additional details of the order, however, were not disclosed.
"The Security Force Assistance Brigades are an important, near-term Army priority," Chris Young, president of Harris Communication Systems, said in a press release. "Our world-class manufacturing facility enables us to quickly support the Army with immediate delivery of these battle-tested radios and waveforms, providing the critical communications capability for these brigades on the battlefield."
The SFAB trains and organizes coalition forces and equips them with equipment needed to complete their missions. The SFAB builds coalition partner capability, preserving U.S. Army combat forces for other pressing missions.
McLean VA (SPX) Dec 06, 2017
With high-throughput satellites covering 99% of the populated regions of the world, commercial satellite providers like Intelsat General are ready and willing to serve the growing bandwidth needs of the military defense market. But there's a catch. At the Global MilsatCom conference held earlier this month in London, new acquisition challenges came to light: Countries are still trying to figure ... read more
Related Links
Read the latest in Military Space Communications Technology at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement