Hensoldt, Leonardo offering Mode 5 IFF systems

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Mar 21, 2017
Hensoldt of Germany and Italy-based Leonardo have partnered to provide Mode-5 IFF, or identification friend or foe, systems worldwide, the companies announced on Tuesday.
The IFF solution will be offered on a case-by-case basis, the companies said in a new release.
Britain's Ministry of Defense has already selected the companies to upgrade IFF systems on more than 450 land, sea and air platforms.
IFF systems identify ships and aircraft by automatically sending interrogation signals, which are answered by so-called transponders on-board friendly aircraft or ships. But unlike earlier IFF modes, Mode 5 uses the latest cryptographic techniques to avoid hostile signal manipulation to ensure reliable and secure identification.
NATO and allied nations are mandated to switch to the Mode-5 IFF systems by 2020, and Leonardo and Hensoldt are the only companies outside of the United States to be able to offer a cryptographic computer that meets the U.S. Department of Defense SECAN TEMPEST requirements and the AIMS 04-900(A) interface control standard.
Hensoldt, contracted to upgrade German, French, U.S. and other military platforms with Mode 5 IFF systems, has already delivered IFF systems to 42 NATO and NATO-allied nations for ground and naval applications.
Cape Canaveral FL (UPI) Mar 19, 2017
A Delta IV rocket, carrying a $445 million U.S. military satellite, blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Saturday after a 34-minute delay. The 22-story rocket, built and flown by United Launch Alliance, took off at from Launch Complex 37 at 8:18 p.m. EDT on Saturday evening, powered by a thrust of 1.7 million pounds. The delay was due to a problem with ULA ground support equipment. ... read more
Related Links
Read the latest in Military Space Communications Technology at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement