Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Hensoldt, Leonardo offering Mode 5 IFF systems
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Mar 21, 2017


Leonardo's maritime patrol aircraft displayed in Malaysia
Washington (UPI) Mar 21, 2017 - An Italian Air Force ATR 72MP, built by Leonardo, is being displayed at the Langkawi International Maritime And Aerospace Exhibition in Malaysia.

Leonardo says the ATR 72MP is being displayed for the first time internationally as the company envisions significant export opportunities in the region due the aircraft's low cost of operation, ease of maintenance and exceptional versatility.

The Italian company developed the maritime patrol plane using the ATR 72-600 turboprop as a base. It is suitable for patrol; the search and identification of surface vessels; command, control and communication; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; and search-and-rescue operations.

It is equipped with Leonardo's ATOS mission system, which uses advanced data fusion techniques to present a single tactical picture to the operator, integrating information from all of the aircraft's sensors. Among those sensors is Leonardo's Seaspray Active Electronically Scanned Array radar.

The ATR 72MP can fly missions lasting as much as 10 hours.

Hensoldt of Germany and Italy-based Leonardo have partnered to provide Mode-5 IFF, or identification friend or foe, systems worldwide, the companies announced on Tuesday.

The IFF solution will be offered on a case-by-case basis, the companies said in a new release.

Britain's Ministry of Defense has already selected the companies to upgrade IFF systems on more than 450 land, sea and air platforms.

IFF systems identify ships and aircraft by automatically sending interrogation signals, which are answered by so-called transponders on-board friendly aircraft or ships. But unlike earlier IFF modes, Mode 5 uses the latest cryptographic techniques to avoid hostile signal manipulation to ensure reliable and secure identification.

NATO and allied nations are mandated to switch to the Mode-5 IFF systems by 2020, and Leonardo and Hensoldt are the only companies outside of the United States to be able to offer a cryptographic computer that meets the U.S. Department of Defense SECAN TEMPEST requirements and the AIMS 04-900(A) interface control standard.

Hensoldt, contracted to upgrade German, French, U.S. and other military platforms with Mode 5 IFF systems, has already delivered IFF systems to 42 NATO and NATO-allied nations for ground and naval applications.

MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Delta IV rocket launches military communications satellite
 Cape Canaveral FL (UPI) Mar 19, 2017
 A Delta IV rocket, carrying a $445 million U.S. military satellite, blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Saturday after a 34-minute delay. The 22-story rocket, built and flown by United Launch Alliance, took off at from Launch Complex 37 at 8:18 p.m. EDT on Saturday evening, powered by a thrust of 1.7 million pounds. The delay was due to a problem with ULA ground support equipment. ... read more
Related Links
 Read the latest in Military Space Communications Technology at SpaceWar.com
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Saudi intercepts Yemen rebel missile as camp toll rises

 Israel's David's Sling missile system to be operational in weeks

 Raytheon developing next-gen missile defense communications

 Lockheed Martin gets $80M for Aegis foreign military sales
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
State Dept. approves possible sale of Hellfire missiles to Britain

 Pakistan test fires land-based anti-ship missile

 Russia's Baltic Fleet trains with S-400 air defense systems

 MBDA unveils new short-range air defense platform
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
General Atomics producing additional MQ-9 drone parts

 Heron 1 UAV becomes operational in Singapore

 Trump gives CIA power to conduct drone strikes

 US military deploys attack drones to S. Korea
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Hensoldt, Leonardo offering Mode 5 IFF systems

 Delta IV rocket launches military communications satellite

 Harris radio system gains NSA certification

 Intelsat General becomes Airbus channel partner for military satellite communications
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Lithuania orders Bushmaster guns from Orbital ATK

 FNSS beings production for Turkish KORKUT armored vehicle

 Ukroboronprom test fires Shkval, Stilet weapons

 Curtiss-Wright Expands Secure Manufacturing Capabilities for Sensitive U.S. DoD Aerospace and Defense Programs
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Where Trump wants the Pentagon to spend its extra billions

 Trump to press Congress for defense spending boost

 BAE Systems eyes defence spending by Trump

 UAE signs over $5 bln in deals at arms fair
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Tillerson to skip NATO meeting next month

 NATO battle group led by the British arrive in Estonia

 Germany wants change to NATO two-percent budget goal

 China overtakes Japan in S.Koreans' worst countries list
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Scientists created nanopowders for the synthesis of new aluminum alloys

 Researchers develop new method to program nanoparticle organization in polymer thin films

 The world's first international race for molecule-cars, the Nanocar Race is on

 New nano-implant could one day help restore sight



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement