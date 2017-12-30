Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
NUKEWARS
Hong Kong ship crew questioned in S. Korea for oil transfer to North
 by Staff Writers
 Seoul (AFP) Dec 30, 2017


Ships blocked by UN: three from NKorea, one from Palau
United Nations, United States (AFP) Dec 29, 2017 - Of the four ships blocked from international ports under UN sanctions on North Korea, three are registered in the isolated country and a fourth flies the flag of Palau, according to the final list adopted by the world body.

Diplomats had said on Thursday that all four were North Korean vessels.

Blocking suspected vessels from ports -- except in the case of humanitarian need -- is provided for under UN Security Council sanctions resolutions targeting North Korea over its nuclear and missile programs.

According to the list seen by AFP, the ships in questions are the Palau-flagged oil tanker Billions 18, and the North Korean vessels Ul Ji Bong 6, Rung Ra 2 and Rye Song Gang 1.

The North Korean oil tanker Sam Jong 2 so far has not been banned from international ports, but it appears on a list of six ships suspected of transporting cargo banned under the international sanctions.

One diplomat said it was still under investigation.

The United States had originally asked for 10 ships to be banned, but China would only agree to four, diplomats said.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump criticized China for failing to cut off Pyongyang's oil supply.

A State Department official said Washington was aware that "certain vessels have engaged in UN-prohibited activities, including ship-to-ship transfers of refined petroleum and the transport of coal from North Korea."

China, Pyongyang's main ally, has denied any wrongdoing.

So far, the UN has banned a total of eight ships from international ports.

The crew of a Hong Kong-registered ship have been detained for questioning in South Korea since their tanker was impounded in November for transferring oil to a North Korean vessel and breaching UN sanctions, customs officials said Saturday.

The Lighthouse Winmore, which was chartered by a Taiwanese company, was impounded by South Korean customs authorities at the port of Yeosu on November 24 following an inspection.

"Since then, inspectors have been coming on board and questioning the crew", a Korea Customs Service official told AFP.

The Lighthouse Winmore has 25 crew members including 23 mainland Chinese citizens and two Myanmar nationals, another customs official at Yeosu said.

The tanker, chartered by Taiwanese company Billions Bunker Group Corp., previously visited Yeosu on October 11 and loaded up on some 14,000 tonnes of Japanese refined oil before heading towards its purported destination in Taiwan.

Instead of going to Taiwan, however, the vessel transferred 600 tonnes of oil to the North's Sam Jong 2 in international waters off China before returning to Yeosu, the customs service officials said.

Earlier a foreign ministry official in Seoul had said the ship had been seized briefly by customs authorities who inspected it.

Results of the investigation will be reported to the UN Security Council's sanctions committee, foreign ministry officials said.

The Lighthouse Winmore is one of 10 ships the US has asked the Security Council to blacklist for violating sanctions against North Korea.

Taipei said the Billions Bunker Group is not incorporated in Taiwan but in the Marshall Islands, and that it would "continue to fully comply" with UN sanctions against North Korea.

Taiwan's transport ministry said it is investigating whether any Taiwanese entities were involved.

The ship is owned by a Hong Kong-registered company called Win More Shipping Limited. There was nobody Friday at the address given for the firm on Hong Kong's companies registry.

Four ships -- three North Korean vessels and a Palau-flagged oil tanker -- were blocked from international ports by the UN Security Council on Thursday over suspicions of carrying or transporting goods banned by sanctions targeting Pyongyang's weapons ambitions, according to the final list adopted by the world body.

Even though the Sam Jong 2 was not among the four banned vessels, it appears on a list of six other ships suspected of transporting illicit cargo, along with the Lighthouse Winmore.

The US had asked the Security Council to blacklist all 10 vessels, but China objected to the proposal, diplomats said, and only agreed to blacklist four ships on Thursday.

The Security Council has imposed three sets of sanctions on North Korea this year: one on August 5 targeting the iron, coal and fishing industries, another set on September 11 aimed at textiles and limiting oil supply, and the most recent on December 22 focused on refined petroleum products.

Pyongyang has slammed the latest sanctions as an "act of war" and on Saturday, the state-run KCNA news agency said in a commentary that the country would continue to pursue its nuclear ambitions.

"The DPRK, an undeniable new strategic state and nuclear power...declares: Do not expect any change in its policy", it said, referring to the North by the abbreviation of its official name.

"Its entity as an invincible power can neither be undermined nor be stamped out."

NUKEWARS
UN bars four N.Korean ships from international ports
 United Nations, United States (AFP) Dec 28, 2017
 The UN Security Council on Thursday denied international port access to four North Korean ships suspected of carrying or having transported goods banned by international sanctions targeting Pyongyang, diplomats told AFP. The ban of the four vessels - the Ul Ji Bong 6, Rung Ra 2, Sam Jong 2 and Rye Song Gang 1 - brings the UN's total number of blocked ships to eight. The United States reque ... read more
