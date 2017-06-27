Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MILPLEX
House Appropriations defense subcommittee bill could mean more ships, planes
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Jun 27, 2017


The Fiscal 2018 defense spending bill approved Tuesday by the House Appropriations defense subcommittee would provide greater funding for shipbuilding, aircraft and weapons procurement than the Navy requested.

The HAC-D subcommittee on Tuesday approved a $584.2 billion base discretionary defense spending bill and is advancing it to the full Appropriations committee. With Overseas Contingency Operations funding of $73.9 billion, the spending bill reaches a total of $658.1 billion for the Department of Defense.

OCO funding covers operations overseas and is also used to support allied nations in joint security and combat operations, including Israel, Iraq, Ukraine, Jordan and others.

The bill is a compromise between President Donald Trump's $566 billion request and the much higher House Armed Services Committee request of $640 billion.

The bill would fund 11 new ships, including an aircraft carrier, two destroyers, two submarines, three littoral combat ships and several support vessels including an Expeditionary Sea Base. The LCSs and ESB exceed what the Navy had requested.

Included in the bill is $1.8 billion for 24 more F/A-18 Super Hornet carrier-launched fighter aircraft and faster acquisition of P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol planes.

The bill also provides for operations and maintenance spending for the Department of Defense that is $24.1 billion higher than Fiscal 2017. Aircraft, vehicle, and ship maintenance and refit shortfalls have lead to serious readiness problems across the services, and the additional funds are expected to start covering that gap.

MILPLEX
Weapons found after shots fired in oil field: Saudi
 Riyadh (AFP) June 19, 2017
 Saudi Arabia said Monday it had seized weapons from a boat captured after the navy fired warning shots at vessels approaching a Gulf oil platform, at a time of tensions with Iran and Qatar. Three small boats entered Saudi territorial waters at about 8:30 pm on Friday and "headed at speed towards platforms of (the) Saudi oil field of Marjan", a government statement said. Saudi naval force ... read more
Related Links
 The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MILPLEX
Boecore awarded contract for ballistic missile launch warning system

 S. Koreans march to protest US missile defence system

 Suspected N.Korea drone filmed missile defence site: Seoul

 Seoul trapped between a rock and a THAAD place; NK tests cruise missile
MILPLEX
RAMSYS GmbH awarded RAM missile contract

 IAI test fires new surface-to-surface missile

 Raytheon, Kongsberg to bid for Navy missile contract

 New SM-6 missile variant to begin at-sea testing
MILPLEX
Rafael unveils Drone Dome anti-drone system

 Leonardo, Hensoldt awarded $323 million U.K. IFF contract

 Rockwell Collins to supply avionics for General Atomics MQ-9B

 Unmanned helo completes French navy flight trials
MILPLEX
Harris Corp. awarded Special Forces radio contract

 Airbus provides German troops with support communications at 15 sites worldwide

 Airbus further extends channel partner program for military satellite communications in Asia

 Radio communications have surprising influence on Earth's near-space environment
MILPLEX
First upgraded LAV-ATM anti-tank vehicles roll off line for Marines

 Lockheed debuts C-130J variant for special operations forces

 Army taps Raytheon for language translation software

 Elbit debuts loitering munition system
MILPLEX
Weapons found after shots fired in oil field: Saudi

 Mattis, Dunford press Congress for increased, stable budgets

 Senate narrowly defeats resolution blocking Saudi arms sale

 Dassault, Indian partner breaking ground on facility
MILPLEX
US heavily armed, but many ambivalent about it: survey

 Mongolian voters weigh love-hate relationship with China

 In blow to Britain, UN votes to seek legal opinion on Chagos fate

 US defense contractor accused of spying for China
MILPLEX
Chemists perform surgery on nanoparticles

 Silver atom nanoclusters could become efficient biosensors

 Superconducting nanowire memory cell, miniaturized technology

 Nanotechnology reveals hidden depths of bacterial 'machines'



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement