IAI reveals Heron drone export variant ahead of Aero India 2017

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Ryan Maass
Tel Aviv, Israel (UPI) Feb 10, 2017
Israel Aerospace Industries revealed an export version of its Heron TP unmanned aerial vehicle, which is set to be displayed at the Aero India 2017 conference.
IAI's export variant is nearly identical to the company's domestic version. The export Heron is fitted to carry smaller payloads than the variant sold to Israel's armed forces, featuring a 992-pound capacity compared to the original Heron's 2,204-pound payload capacity according to IHS Janes.
Israeli defense officials note the change allows members of the Missile Technology Control Regime to procure the UAV, and will likely influence other UAV makers to implement similar adjustments to fit the organization's regulations.
"We will see more such adapted systems in the very near future," an Israeli defense source told Flight Global.
The new Heron variant will be displayed at Aero India 2017, an aerospace and defense conference taking place in Bengaluru between Feb. 14 and Feb. 18. India was admitted to the Missile Technology Control Regime, or MTCR, in June 2016.
"India is one of IAI's leading markets," IAI president and CEO Joseph Weiss said in a press release in January. "This important market is characterized by long-term collaboration, joint development and production, technology transfer and technical support over many years."
The MTCR has 35 members which include the United States, Russia, Britain, Australia, Turkey, South Korea and others. The organization was formed to slow the proliferation of missiles and UAV technology capable of carrying larger payloads.
Related Links
UAV News - Suppliers and Technology
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement