IAI secures $30 million in signals intelligence contracts



by Ryan Maass



Tel Aviv, Israel (UPI) Feb 8, 2017



Israel Aerospace Industries received $30 million in contracts to supply signals and communication intelligence capabilities to unnamed customers.

The contracts, awarded to IAI subsidiary ELTA Systems, facilitate the delivery of an advanced communication intelligence system, or COMINT to an unidentified operator in Europe. ELTA is also tasked with supplying a signal intelligence suite to an undisclosed buyer in Asia.

"IAI/ELTA has a worldwide reputation as an expert in systems signals intelligence," ELTA president Nissim Hadassaid in a press release. "These systems are a key component in the operational battlefield of any modern military. These new contracts are further evidence of the continuing trust and confidence of ELTA's customers in our advanced and continuously improving solutions which we have been providing for over 40 years."

The COMINT system is designed to provide real-time intelligence and tactical information for military operators, as well as cooperate with existing defense communication networks.

For the company's Asian customer, the SIGINT will be comprised of ELK 7071 COMINT and ELL-8385 ELINT systems. Operators will be able to integrate the suite on existing military aircraft, and use the systems to obtain airborne, ground and maritime intelligence information.

The ELK 7071 is a communication intelligence system fitted for use on unmanned aerial vehicles. According to IAI, the device is able to perform long-range, high endurance COMINT missions. The ELK 7071 acquires information by scanning, interpreting and analyzing various communication transmissions.

The ELL 8385 is also compatible with unmanned aircraft and several other platforms, and can operate in modern dense radar environments to disseminate intelligence information.