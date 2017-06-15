Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















TERROR WARS
IS India recruiter, Europe attacks planner named to US terror list
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) June 15, 2017


The Islamic State group's top India recruiter and a senior coordinator of its European attacks network were named Thursday on the US terrorist sanctions list.

The State Department officially named three senior IS officials -- Mohammad Shafi Armar, Oussama Ahmad Atar, and Mohammed Isa Yousif Saqar Al Binali -- as Specially Designated Global Terrorists, Washington's strict sanctions blacklist.

Armar, a native of Karnataka, is the Islamic State group's leader and chief recruiter in India, the department said.

It blamed him for cultivating "dozens" of IS supporters involved in building the group's operations in the country.

Belgian-Moroccan national Atar was named as the man who established the IS network in Europe responsible for a number of deadly strikes, including in November 2015 attacks in Paris.

Atar also allegedly recruited and mentored two of the bombers in the March 2016 attacks in Brussels.

The third man, Binali, is a Bahraini who has appeared in IS videos trying to recruit other Bahrainis to the group, the State Department said.

The SDGT designation aims to notify the international community that the three "have committed or pose a significant risk of committing acts of terrorism,' the department said in a statement.

"Designations expose and isolate organizations and individuals, and result in denial of access to the US financial system."

Meanwhile the US Treasury added an Iraqi money changer to its sanctions list for handling financial transactions for islamic State.

It said Umar al-Kubaysi and his company Al-Kawther Money Exchange have been involved in financial support for Islamic State and predecessor groups since before 2006.

From late 2015 and early 2016, Al-Kawther handed transfers worth $2.5 million with another Iraq-based, IS-linked money changer, it said.

TERROR WARS
IS chemical attacks down in Syria: report
 London (AFP) June 13, 2017
 The Islamic State group is launching fewer chemical weapons attacks in Syria as their Iraqi stronghold in Mosul, where the arms are made, comes under pressure, according to a report out Tuesday. IS has allegedly used chemical weapons in one attack in Syria this year, on January 8 in Aleppo province, according to global market intelligence firm IHS Markit. The figure marks a significant f ... read more
Related Links
 The Long War - Doctrine and Application
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

TERROR WARS
Suspected N.Korea drone filmed missile defence site: Seoul

 Seoul trapped between a rock and a THAAD place; NK tests cruise missile

 S. Korea to freeze new THAAD deployment pending probe

 Russia nears deal to sell air-defence system to Turkey
TERROR WARS
BAE awarded contract for laser-guided rocket system

 French frigates getting cruise missiles

 Lockheed awarded contract for extended range air-to-surface missiles

 Raytheon contracted for testing of joint standoff weapon
TERROR WARS
Elbit Systems offer Airborne Wide-Area Persistent Surveillance Solution for HLS and Defense Needs

 Drones could save lives with rapid heart attack response

 Pro-Syria regime drone shot down after it fires on coalition

 DARPA, BAE partner on multirole unmanned aerial systems
TERROR WARS
Harris Corp. awarded Special Forces radio contract

 Airbus provides German troops with support communications at 15 sites worldwide

 Airbus further extends channel partner program for military satellite communications in Asia

 Radio communications have surprising influence on Earth's near-space environment
TERROR WARS
BAE Systems integrates motion sensors in GXP software

 European country orders Elbit ground intel systems

 Boeing awarded $1B contract for Redesigned Kill Vehicle

 Orbital ATK supplying Army with .50-caliber ammunition
TERROR WARS
Dassault, Indian partner breaking ground on facility

 Ukraine touts defense industry to potential customers

 Senate narrowly defeats resolution blocking Saudi arms sale

 US approves $1.4 bn slice of massive Saudi arms deal
TERROR WARS
Macedonia seeks end to name dispute blocking NATO, EU bids

 Trump says US committed to NATO's mutual defense pledge

 Juncker says Europe can no longer 'outsource' protection

 Japan clears way for first emperor abdication in over 200 years
TERROR WARS
Nanotechnology reveals hidden depths of bacterial 'machines'

 UNIST researchers engineer transformer-like carbon nanostructure

 Sensing the nanoscale with visible light, and the fundamentals of disordered waves

 Nanosized silicon heater and thermometer combined to fight cancer



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement