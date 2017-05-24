India approves new defence policy to boost local companies

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
New Delhi (AFP) May 24, 2017
India's cabinet on Wednesday approved a long-awaited policy to boost local manufacturing of high-tech defence equipment and cut down reliance on expensive imports.
Under the new Strategic Partnership model, the government will pick Indian companies to tie up with foreign organisations to manufacture fighter jets, armoured vehicles, helicopters and submarines locally.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has raised the limit on foreign investment in the defence sector and encouraged tie-ups between foreign and local companies under the "Make in India" manufacturing campaign.
"The new policy will give a substantial boost to domestic manufacturing and service provision, thereby creating employment," a government statement said.
"Preference in government procurement will be given to local suppliers," the statement added.
India has been investing tens of billions in updating its Soviet-era military hardware to counter long-standing tensions with regional rivals China and Pakistan.
But Modi has said he wants to end India's status as the world's number one defence importer and to have 70 percent of hardware manufactured domestically by the turn of the decade.
Last year, British defence giant BAE Systems said it had chosen India's Mahindra group to build a plant for assembling howitzer artillery guns in the country.
The cabinet also Wednesday scrapped the Foreign Investment Promotion Board, a government panel perceived as being bogged down by stifling bureaucracy.
Foreign investments requiring government approval would in future be cleared by individual ministries, the government said.
"Foreign investors will find India more attractive destination and this will result in more inflow of FDI (foreign direct investment)," it said in a statement.
abh/tm
Riyadh (AFP) May 20, 2017
Washington has agreed arms deals with Saudi Arabia worth almost $110 billion, a White House official said Saturday, the first day of President Donald Trump's visit to the traditional US ally. "This package of defence equipment and services support the long-term security of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region in the face of Iranian threats," the official said. It will also bolster the kingdo ... read more
Related Links
The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement