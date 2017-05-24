India approves new defence policy to boost local companies

Washington (UPI) May 24, 2017 - A U.S. Navy blanket order training program may be sold to Saudi Arabia under the Foreign Military Sales program.

The possible sale, valued at an estimated $250 million, was reported to Congress earlier this week by the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which manages the FMS program.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has requested the continuation of a naval blanket order training program inside and outside of Saudi Arabia that includes, but is not limited to, English Language training, professional military education, technical training ... engineering, technical and logistics support services, and other related elements of logistical and program support," DSCA said in a press release.

"The proposed sale will enable Saudi Arabia and the Royal Saudi Naval Force to maintain military performance levels and provide an increased ability to meet current and future maritime threats."

The U.S. State Department, it said, has approved the proposed sale, in which Kratos Defense & Security Solutions would be the prime contractor.

The assignment of about 88 contractor representatives to Saudi Arabia for three years to support personnel training would be part of the deal.