Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MILPLEX
India approves new defence policy to boost local companies
 by Staff Writers
 New Delhi (AFP) May 24, 2017


Saudi Arabia gets State Department approval for FMS deal
Washington (UPI) May 24, 2017 - A U.S. Navy blanket order training program may be sold to Saudi Arabia under the Foreign Military Sales program.

The possible sale, valued at an estimated $250 million, was reported to Congress earlier this week by the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which manages the FMS program.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has requested the continuation of a naval blanket order training program inside and outside of Saudi Arabia that includes, but is not limited to, English Language training, professional military education, technical training ... engineering, technical and logistics support services, and other related elements of logistical and program support," DSCA said in a press release.

"The proposed sale will enable Saudi Arabia and the Royal Saudi Naval Force to maintain military performance levels and provide an increased ability to meet current and future maritime threats."

The U.S. State Department, it said, has approved the proposed sale, in which Kratos Defense & Security Solutions would be the prime contractor.

The assignment of about 88 contractor representatives to Saudi Arabia for three years to support personnel training would be part of the deal.

India's cabinet on Wednesday approved a long-awaited policy to boost local manufacturing of high-tech defence equipment and cut down reliance on expensive imports.

Under the new Strategic Partnership model, the government will pick Indian companies to tie up with foreign organisations to manufacture fighter jets, armoured vehicles, helicopters and submarines locally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has raised the limit on foreign investment in the defence sector and encouraged tie-ups between foreign and local companies under the "Make in India" manufacturing campaign.

"The new policy will give a substantial boost to domestic manufacturing and service provision, thereby creating employment," a government statement said.

"Preference in government procurement will be given to local suppliers," the statement added.

India has been investing tens of billions in updating its Soviet-era military hardware to counter long-standing tensions with regional rivals China and Pakistan.

But Modi has said he wants to end India's status as the world's number one defence importer and to have 70 percent of hardware manufactured domestically by the turn of the decade.

Last year, British defence giant BAE Systems said it had chosen India's Mahindra group to build a plant for assembling howitzer artillery guns in the country.

The cabinet also Wednesday scrapped the Foreign Investment Promotion Board, a government panel perceived as being bogged down by stifling bureaucracy.

Foreign investments requiring government approval would in future be cleared by individual ministries, the government said.

"Foreign investors will find India more attractive destination and this will result in more inflow of FDI (foreign direct investment)," it said in a statement.

abh/tm

MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA

BAE SYSTEMS

MILPLEX
US, Saudi agree arms deals worth almost $110 billion: White House
 Riyadh (AFP) May 20, 2017
 Washington has agreed arms deals with Saudi Arabia worth almost $110 billion, a White House official said Saturday, the first day of President Donald Trump's visit to the traditional US ally. "This package of defence equipment and services support the long-term security of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region in the face of Iranian threats," the official said. It will also bolster the kingdo ... read more
Related Links
 The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MILPLEX
Elbit supplying unidentified customer with missile defense system

 General Dynamics receives Aegis contract from U.S. Navy

 Lockheed Martin Wins $46 Million for Infrared Missile Warning Satellite

 US military to test anti-ICBM system
MILPLEX
Lockheed Martin drops out of over-the-horizon missile competition

 Iran says it has built third underground missile factory

 Successful test for Lockheed's modernized TACMs

 Israel unveils new rocket system for special forces
MILPLEX
Northrop Grumman awarded contract for MQ-4C drone maintenance

 Exploring underground with a colliding drone

 Drone to replace Israeli manned maritime patrol aircraft

 General Atomics receives MQ-9 contract
MILPLEX
Airbus further extends channel partner program for military satellite communications in Asia

 Radio communications have surprising influence on Earth's near-space environment

 Navy receiving data terminal sets from Leonardo DRS

 European country orders Harris tactical radios
MILPLEX
Orbital ATK supplying Army with .50-caliber ammunition

 Oshkosh secures Marine Corps P-19R contract

 First Piranhas delivered to Danish military

 Australia receives new military trucks
MILPLEX
India approves new defence policy to boost local companies

 Trump military budget proposal aims to increase readiness

 BAE receives contract for Royal Australian Navy SATCOM upgrades

 Raytheon in partnership with Saudi company
MILPLEX
Montenegro's anti-NATO lobby jeers as Trump pushes PM aside

 Erdogan says EU must decide on Turkey membership

 China condemns US after warship sails near South China Sea reef

 Trump meets wary NATO and EU in 'hellhole' Brussels
MILPLEX
Nanotechnology Flight Test: Material Impact on the Future

 Ultrafast nanophotonics: Turmoil in sluggish electrons' existence

 Stanford scientists use nanotechnology to boost the performance of key industrial catalyst

 Researchers create first significant examples of optical crystallography for nanomaterials



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement