India stages successful test of missile interceptor

by Richard Tomkins



Balasore, India (UPI) Mar 1, 2017



India has successfully test-fired its Advanced Air Defense interceptor against a ballistic missile traveling at low altitude.

The test on Monday was the second within a month and is part of India's effort to develop a multi-layer missile defense system.

"Today's test launch was conducted in order to validate various parameters of the interceptor in flight mode," an Indian defense official told reporters.

In the test, a Prithvi ballistic missile was launched from a test range at Chandipur, while the AAD interceptor was launched four minutes later from Abdul Kalam Island in the Bay of Bengal after receiving signals from tracking radars.

The AAD destroyed the Prithvi in mid-air at an endo-atmospheric altitude, or less than 60 miles high.

The AAF interceptor, fired from a mobile launcher, was a single-stage missile with a navigation system, a high-tech computer, an electro-mechanical activator and independent tracking and homing capabilities.

