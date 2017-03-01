Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
MISSILE DEFENSE
India stages successful test of missile interceptor
 by Richard Tomkins
 Balasore, India (UPI) Mar 1, 2017


disclaimer: image is for illustration purposes only

India has successfully test-fired its Advanced Air Defense interceptor against a ballistic missile traveling at low altitude.

The test on Monday was the second within a month and is part of India's effort to develop a multi-layer missile defense system.

"Today's test launch was conducted in order to validate various parameters of the interceptor in flight mode," an Indian defense official told reporters.

In the test, a Prithvi ballistic missile was launched from a test range at Chandipur, while the AAD interceptor was launched four minutes later from Abdul Kalam Island in the Bay of Bengal after receiving signals from tracking radars.

The AAD destroyed the Prithvi in mid-air at an endo-atmospheric altitude, or less than 60 miles high.

The AAF interceptor, fired from a mobile launcher, was a single-stage missile with a navigation system, a high-tech computer, an electro-mechanical activator and independent tracking and homing capabilities.

MISSILE DEFENSE
Protesters sue to stop US missile system in S. Korea
 Seoul (AFP) Feb 28, 2017
 People living near a South Korean golf course on Tuesday sued to stop it hosting a controversial US missile system loathed by Beijing, lawyers said, after Chinese media issued a veiled threat of a consumer boycott over the plan. A subsidiary of retail giant Lotte Group, South Korea's fifth-biggest company, signed an agreement Tuesday with the defence ministry to provide the course in the sou ... read more
