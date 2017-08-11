India's army steps up troop level on China border: report

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
New Delhi (AFP) Aug 11, 2017
India has increased the number of troops along its northeastern border with China, reports said Friday, amid a tense standoff between Delhi and Beijing over a strategically key Himalayan plateau.
The "caution level" among the troops has also been raised, the Press Trust of India news agency said, quoting an unnamed government official.
"The troop level along the border with China in the Sikkim and Arunachal sectors has been increased," the official said without giving further details.
The official however said there was no deployment of extra troops at the tri-junction between India, China and Bhutan, where around 350 Indian army personnel have been locked in a face-off with Chinese troops for nearly seven weeks.
The border trouble began in June when Chinese soldiers started to extend a road through the Doklam territory -- known as "Donglang" in Chinese. The area is disputed between China and Bhutan.
India, a close ally of Bhutan, then deployed troops to stop the construction project, prompting Beijing to accuse India of trespassing on Chinese soil.
China insists that India must withdraw its troops before any proper negotiation takes place. India said both sides should withdraw their forces.
The plateau is strategically significant as it gives China access to the so-called "chicken neck" -- a thin strip of land connecting India's northeastern states with the rest of the country.
Mistrust between the giant neighbours is hundreds of years old with the pair having fought a brief war in 1962 in India's border state of Arunachal Pradesh.
Beijing (AFP) Aug 9, 2017
China responded to President Donald Trump's apocalyptic "fire and fury" threat against North Korea by pointedly warning on Wednesday against any rhetoric that could inflame tensions over Pyongyang's weapons programmes. Calling the situation on the Korean Peninsula "complicated and sensitive", China's foreign ministry issued a statement warning that parties involved in the impasse should avoi ... read more
Related Links
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement