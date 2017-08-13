Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















NUKEWARS
Iran MPs boost missile funds in response to US sanctions
 By Ali Noorani
 Tehran (AFP) Aug 13, 2017


Iran's parliament on Sunday approved more than half a billion dollars in funding for the country's missile programme and foreign operations of the elite Revolutionary Guards in response to US sanctions.

The move follows a spike in tensions between Tehran and Washington since US President Donald Trump took office in January with a vow to get tough on the Islamic republic.

"The Americans should know that this was our first action," said parliament speaker Ali Larijani, after announcing overwhelming support for a package "to confront terrorist and adventurist actions by the United States in the region".

After the vote result was announced, lawmakers shouted: "Death to America."

A total of 240 parliamentarians out of 244 present voted for the bill.

It mandates the government to allocate an additional $260 million for missile development and the same amount to the Revolutionary Guards' foreign operations wing, the Quds Force, state news agency IRNA said.

The Quds Force leads Iran's military role in Syria and Iraq.

The vote came after the United States imposed fresh US sanctions against Iran in July, targeting its missile programme.

Tehran says the measures violate a 2015 deal with world powers that eased sanctions in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme.

Trump repeatedly threatened to tear up what he once called "the worst deal ever", but last month he backed away from a key campaign promise to withdraw from the nuclear agreement.

- 'Hostile US actions' -

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the bill passed on Sunday had the support of the government.

The bill is "very smart particularly because it doesn't violate the nuclear deal and doesn't allow the other side to make excuses," he added.

"Iran boasts potential and actual options to confront hostile US actions".

The United States has had no diplomatic ties with the Iran since 1980, and Trump has halted the direct contacts initiated by his predecessor Barack Obama.

A string of close encounters between US ships and Iranian vessels in the Gulf in recent months has added to the tensions between the two countries.

Araghchi said that the Iranian bill was a far-reaching response to the measures passed by US Congress that Iranian media have called the "mother of sanctions" because they sum up all existing anti-Iran sanctions.

The bill sends "a direct message of Iran's dissatisfaction with the violations of the deal by the other side while avoiding breaching it in the process," Foad Izadi, a professor of international politics at Tehran University, told AFP.

By defining the cost to the US of violating the nuclear deal, the Iranian bill would help to safeguard the agreement, he said.

"When the other side doesn't pay any price, it breaches the deal with no obstacles, but it is hoped that if they are to pay the costs, at least they calculate them and reduce their violations."

The bill's text said that Iran "recognises the entire American military and intelligence forces as terrorist groups" for their "implicit and explicit support for terrorist groups" in the region, their role in creating the Islamic State group, and "the support for violators of fundamental humans rights especially the dictator and violent regimes".

Under the law, the foreign ministry is tasked to create and publish a blacklist of people to be put under sanctions -- in cooperation with the Revolutionary Guards' foreign operations wing, Central Bank, and ministry of intelligence.

Tehran's sanctions aim to ban such persons from entering Iran, confiscate their assets within the powers of the Islamic republic, and block their financial transactions.

It excludes whistleblowers who reveal America's "illegal activities, crimes, torture and election fraud", namely in Iraq, Afghanistan or elsewhere.

The bill also mandates the economy ministry to prioritise deals with countries and companies that ignore financial and military sanctions on Iran.

It orders the foreign ministry and the judiciary to take measures to protect Iranians in US prisons for violation of sanctions or facing persecution and extradition elsewhere.

NUKEWARS
Iranian drone buzzes US naval jet in Gulf: US
 Washington (AFP) Aug 8, 2017
 An Iranian drone flew within 100 feet (30 meters) of a US Naval jet Tuesday as the American plane was trying to land on an aircraft carrier in the Gulf, the Navy said. The encounter unfolded in international air space as the F/A-18E Super Hornet was preparing to land on the USS Nimitz, US Naval Forces Central Command spokesman Commander Bill Urban said. He said that despite repeated rad ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

NUKEWARS
Jacobs Technology awarded $4.6B contract for missile defense services

 US successfully tests missile intercept system

 S. Korea speeds up US missile defence over North's missile test

 Arleigh Burke-class destroyer Ralph Johnson completes builders trials
NUKEWARS
Raytheon receives $66.4 million contract for SM-3 Block IIA missile

 Pentagon, S.Korea review missile size guidelines

 Lockheed receives $161.4M ATACMS missile life-extension contract

 Pentagon alarm over Turkey plan to buy Russian missiles
NUKEWARS
Pentagon says it has released guidelines for shooting down civilian drones

 Raytheon receives $25.9M contract for Global Hawk sensor upgrades

 Mobile force protection aims to thwart adversaries' small UAVs and Drones

 Northrop Grumman receives contract for MQ-4C Triton surveillance UAVs
NUKEWARS
ViaSat, Data Link receive $123.4M for MIDS JRTS radios

 Envistacom wins $10M Army communications contract

 82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 North Dakota UAS Training Center Depends on IGC Satellite Connectivity
NUKEWARS
Northrop Grumman receives $57.7M contract for IED jammers

 Lockheed Martin receives contract for Squad X infantry technology program

 Milrem seeks U.S. sub-contractors for Titan UGV

 Trump says transgender ban a 'great favor' to military
NUKEWARS
Kratos receives $46.2 million contract for Saudi Arabian defense services

 DOD's acquisition, technology and logistics office to get a makeover

 BAE plans defense hub in Australia; as group profits soar

 Japan's scandal-hit defence chief resigns
NUKEWARS
North Korea: Trump fire talk singes Tillerson's wings

 India's army steps up troop level on China border: report

 Guam: strategic island in the Pacific

 China protests after US warship sails near island
NUKEWARS
New method promises easier nanoscale manufacturing

 Nanoparticles could spur better LEDs, invisibility cloaks

 New material resembling a metal nanosponge could reduce computer energy consumption

 How do you build a metal nanoparticle?



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement