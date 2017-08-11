Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
Iran accuses Trump of 'bad faith' on nuclear deal
 by Staff Writers
 Tehran (AFP) Aug 11, 2017


Trump says Iran not 'living up to the spirit' of nuclear deal
Washington (AFP) Aug 10, 2017 - President Donald Trump on Thursday blasted Iran for not "living up to the spirit" of the nuclear deal it reached in 2015 with world powers including the United States, and reiterated that he thought it was a "horrible agreement."

"I don't think Iran is in compliance," Trump said from his golf club retreat in New Jersey, where he is spending two weeks away from Washington for a working vacation.

"I don't think they're living up to the spirit of the agreement."

The accord gave Iran relief from sanctions in exchange for accepting curbs to its ability to make material for nuclear weapons.

Last month, Trump was forced to back off from a key campaign promise to withdraw from the deal.

Trump had described it as "the worst deal ever" and accused Tehran of continuing to back extremist groups in the Middle East.

But on July 17, the White House certified that the Islamic republic was in fact sticking to the nuclear agreement.

Still, a day later, the United States imposed new sanctions on Iran -- targeting 18 individuals and entities -- over its ballistic missile program.

The State Department also said then that it "remains deeply concerned about Iran's malign activities across the Middle East which undermine regional stability, security, and prosperity."

The US Treasury punished Iran again later in July after Tehran tested a satellite launch rocket, singling out six companies it said were involved in the Islamic republic's missile program.

Iran was also hit in a sanctions bill that Trump reluctantly signed into law last week. It also imposed punitive measures on Russia -- over its alleged meddling in the US election -- and North Korea over its missile and nuclear programs.

Those sanctions target Iran's missile program and human rights violations, which were not covered under the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran nevertheless complained that these sanctions were in violation of the accord.

Iran hit back Friday at Donald Trump's warnings on Tehran's ballistic missiles programme, accusing the US president of showing "bad faith" over the 2015 nuclear accord.

"POTUS (president of the United States) always wanted to kill" the deal, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted. "To avoid isolation, he's trying to blame it on Iran."

He charged that Trump was showing "bad faith on top of US violating the letter & spirit" of the deal.

On Thursday, the president accused Iran of not "living up to the spirit" of the deal it struck with major powers including Washington, reiterating that he viewed it as a "horrible agreement".

"I don't think Iran is in compliance," Trump said. "I don't think they're living up to the spirit of the agreement."

The accord gave Iran relief from sanctions in exchange for accepting curbs on its ability to make material for nuclear weapons.

Last month, Trump was forced to back down from a key campaign promise to withdraw from the agreement.

Trump had described it as "the worst deal ever" and accused Tehran of continuing to back extremist groups in the Middle East.

But on July 17, the White House certified that the Islamic republic was in fact sticking to the nuclear agreement.

Still, a day later, the United States imposed new sanctions on Iran -- targeting 18 individuals and entities -- over its missile programme.

The US Treasury punished Iran again later in July after Tehran tested a satellite launch rocket. The department singled out six companies Washington said were involved in the missile programme.

Iran was also slapped with a sanctions bill targeting its missile programme and alleged human rights violations, which Trump signed into law last week.

Tehran protested that the new sanctions violated the nuclear accord.

Iran says its missile programme is for defensive purposes only. It has vowed to reciprocate US sanctions.

Parliament is due to vote next week on a bill that increases funding for Tehran's missile programme and its Quds Force, the foreign operations wing of the elite Revolutionary Guards.

Iranian drone buzzes US naval jet in Gulf: US
 Washington (AFP) Aug 8, 2017
 An Iranian drone flew within 100 feet (30 meters) of a US Naval jet Tuesday as the American plane was trying to land on an aircraft carrier in the Gulf, the Navy said. The encounter unfolded in international air space as the F/A-18E Super Hornet was preparing to land on the USS Nimitz, US Naval Forces Central Command spokesman Commander Bill Urban said. He said that despite repeated rad ... read more
