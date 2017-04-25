Iran nuclear deal under review as uncertainty grows



By Simon STURDEE



Vienna (AFP) April 25, 2017



Iran and major powers met Tuesday in Vienna to review adherence to their 2015 nuclear deal as uncertainty grows about the landmark accord's future under US President Donald Trump.

The regular quarterly meeting heard, as Washington confirmed last week, that Iran is sticking to its side of the deal with the United States, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany, diplomats said.

The accord saw Tehran drastically curb its nuclear activities in order to ease concerns that Iran wanted to build an atomic bomb. In return nuclear-related Western and UN sanctions were lifted.

However, Trump has ordered a review, saying last Thursday that Iran was "not living up to the spirit" of the "terrible" deal because of its actions in other areas.

This refers to Iran's support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, rebels in Yemen, and militias in Iraq and in Lebanon as well as Tehran's ballistic missile programme.

US State Department spokesman Mark Toner said Monday the review would examine the nuclear accord "in the larger context of Iran's role in the region and in the world, and then adjust accordingly."

Trump's Secretary of State Rex Tillerson last Wednesday expressed misgivings about the nuclear deal itself, in particular the time limits in key areas.

Iran cut the number of centrifuges that "enrich" uranium -- making it suitable for power generation and at high purities for a bomb -- from about 19,000 to 5,000.

Together with other restrictions and ultra-tight UN inspections, Iran pledged to stay at this level for 10 years and not to enrich uranium above low purities for 15 years.

Its uranium stockpile will also stay below 300 kilos (660 pounds) -- well short of what would be needed for an atomic bomb -- for 15 years.

Tillerson said the accord "fails to achieve the objective of a non-nuclear Iran" and had been a way of "buying off" Tehran "for a short period of time".

- Tehran not satisfied -

Iran is not happy either, with critics of President Hassan Rouhani -- facing a tough battle for re-election next month -- charging that the nuclear deal has failed to provide all the promised economic benefits.

While nuclear-related sanctions were lifted, those related to human rights or missiles remained or have been expanded, frustrating Iran's efforts to boost trade.

Last week Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif responded to Trump's comments by saying that Washington was failing to live up not just to the spirit of the nuclear deal, but its wording as well.

"So far, it has defied both," Zarif said on Twitter.

Tuesday's "Joint Commission" meeting among senior diplomats was held behind closed doors -- in the same plush Vienna hotel where the deal was hammered out.

Abbas Araghchi, Iran's deputy foreign minister, said he had raised in the talks with US negotiators the "negative atmosphere that they have created by different public statements and their reviewing policy as they call it."

A European diplomat said after the talks that the meeting had been constructive. "Everyone is in waiting mode, waiting to hear more from Washington and the outcome of the Iranian election," he said.

Meanwhile a lawyer for a US-Iranian father and son jailed in Iran in 2016 said the US officials had told him they would raise the issue in the talks.

It was unclear whether they did so. Siamak Namazi and his father Baquer, who is 80, were sentenced in October to 10 years for espionage.

Trump, then running for president, tweeted at the time: "Iran has done it again ... This doesn't happen if I'm president!

burs-stu/boc

Tehran (AFP) April 21, 2017





Iran's foreign minister mocked US President Donald Trump's claim Tehran was "not living up to the spirit" of the nuclear deal on Friday, saying Washington was flouting the accord. "We'll see if US prepared to live up to letter of #JCPOA (nuclear deal) let alone spirit," Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted. "So far, it has defied both. Should I use my highlighter again?" Za ... read more

Related Links

