Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















NUKEWARS
Iran nuclear deal under review as uncertainty grows
 By Simon STURDEE
 Vienna (AFP) April 25, 2017


Iran and major powers met Tuesday in Vienna to review adherence to their 2015 nuclear deal as uncertainty grows about the landmark accord's future under US President Donald Trump.

The regular quarterly meeting heard, as Washington confirmed last week, that Iran is sticking to its side of the deal with the United States, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany, diplomats said.

The accord saw Tehran drastically curb its nuclear activities in order to ease concerns that Iran wanted to build an atomic bomb. In return nuclear-related Western and UN sanctions were lifted.

However, Trump has ordered a review, saying last Thursday that Iran was "not living up to the spirit" of the "terrible" deal because of its actions in other areas.

This refers to Iran's support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, rebels in Yemen, and militias in Iraq and in Lebanon as well as Tehran's ballistic missile programme.

US State Department spokesman Mark Toner said Monday the review would examine the nuclear accord "in the larger context of Iran's role in the region and in the world, and then adjust accordingly."

Trump's Secretary of State Rex Tillerson last Wednesday expressed misgivings about the nuclear deal itself, in particular the time limits in key areas.

Iran cut the number of centrifuges that "enrich" uranium -- making it suitable for power generation and at high purities for a bomb -- from about 19,000 to 5,000.

Together with other restrictions and ultra-tight UN inspections, Iran pledged to stay at this level for 10 years and not to enrich uranium above low purities for 15 years.

Its uranium stockpile will also stay below 300 kilos (660 pounds) -- well short of what would be needed for an atomic bomb -- for 15 years.

Tillerson said the accord "fails to achieve the objective of a non-nuclear Iran" and had been a way of "buying off" Tehran "for a short period of time".

- Tehran not satisfied -

Iran is not happy either, with critics of President Hassan Rouhani -- facing a tough battle for re-election next month -- charging that the nuclear deal has failed to provide all the promised economic benefits.

While nuclear-related sanctions were lifted, those related to human rights or missiles remained or have been expanded, frustrating Iran's efforts to boost trade.

Last week Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif responded to Trump's comments by saying that Washington was failing to live up not just to the spirit of the nuclear deal, but its wording as well.

"So far, it has defied both," Zarif said on Twitter.

Tuesday's "Joint Commission" meeting among senior diplomats was held behind closed doors -- in the same plush Vienna hotel where the deal was hammered out.

Abbas Araghchi, Iran's deputy foreign minister, said he had raised in the talks with US negotiators the "negative atmosphere that they have created by different public statements and their reviewing policy as they call it."

A European diplomat said after the talks that the meeting had been constructive. "Everyone is in waiting mode, waiting to hear more from Washington and the outcome of the Iranian election," he said.

Meanwhile a lawyer for a US-Iranian father and son jailed in Iran in 2016 said the US officials had told him they would raise the issue in the talks.

It was unclear whether they did so. Siamak Namazi and his father Baquer, who is 80, were sentenced in October to 10 years for espionage.

Trump, then running for president, tweeted at the time: "Iran has done it again ... This doesn't happen if I'm president!

burs-stu/boc

NUKEWARS
Iran FM mocks US claims it is violating nuclear deal
 Tehran (AFP) April 21, 2017
 Iran's foreign minister mocked US President Donald Trump's claim Tehran was "not living up to the spirit" of the nuclear deal on Friday, saying Washington was flouting the accord. "We'll see if US prepared to live up to letter of #JCPOA (nuclear deal) let alone spirit," Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted. "So far, it has defied both. Should I use my highlighter again?" Za ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

NUKEWARS
US, South Korea agree early deployment of THAAD: PM Hwang

 South Korean missile interceptor in final development

 BAE Systems to develop U.S. space, missile defense tech

 Raytheon to upgrade U.S. ballistic missile defense radars
NUKEWARS
Raytheon receives $78 milllion contract for Sidewinder missiles

 MBDA Systems gets $689M in U.K. missile contracts

 Lockheed Martin gets $100M JASSM production order

 Saab gets RBS15 MK3 maintenance order from Polish navy
NUKEWARS
MQ-8C Fire Scout takes first flight from littoral combat ship

 MS-177 sensor completes test on Global Hawk

 Swiss prisons getting drone-detection capability

 Radar warning receiver flies for first time in Predator drone
NUKEWARS
World's Most Powerful Emulator of Radio-Signal Traffic Opens for Business

 Thales supplying Denmark with communications system

 US Strategic Command, Norway sign agreement to share space services, data

 Pentagon urges Russia not to hang up military hotline
NUKEWARS
Field trials underway for Russia's next-generation battle tank

 Australia receives new Hercules armored recovery vehicles

 Canadian army to modernize training simulation system

 Leidos to provide TUAS support for U.S. Army
NUKEWARS
Dutch court jails Charles Taylor arms-supplier for 19 years

 Canada moves to join treaty curbing foreign arms sales

 India inks weapons deal worth nearly $2 bn with Israel

 U.S. lawmakers push for Pentagon reforms
NUKEWARS
EU hopeful UK vote will smooth Brexit path

 Russia boosts military spending despite sanctions: study

 Russia flies multiple bomber missions near Alaska: Pentagon

 US warship in west Pacific for Japan navy drills
NUKEWARS
Nanotubes that build themselves

 Better living through pressure: Functional nanomaterials made easy

 Self-assembling polymers provide thin nanowire template

 Scientists created nanopowders for the synthesis of new aluminum alloys



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement