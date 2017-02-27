Iran tests missiles in naval exercises

|
by Staff Writers
Tehran (AFP) Feb 27, 2017
Iran's navy has test-fired the latest versions of the Nasr and Dehlaviyeh missiles during military exercises in the Gulf, local media reported on Monday.
"The latest naval cruise missile called Nasr was test-fired during Velayat 95 naval manoeuvres in the southern waters of the country," said Defence Minister Hossein Dehghan, according to the Fars news agency, adding that the missile had successfully hit its target.
Tasnim news agency said the Dehlaviyeh, a laser-guided missile, had also been successfully tested.
It was reported back in 2012 that Iran had based the Dehlaviyeh on a Russian anti-tank missile.
The ranges of the latest versions were not given.
