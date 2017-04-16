Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
Iraq forces make Mosul gains, but anti-IS war far from over
 By W.G. Dunlop
 Baghdad (AFP) April 16, 2017


Iraq: The battle for Mosul
Baghdad (AFP) April 16, 2017 - Six months since Iraqi forces launched a vast operation to oust the Islamic State group from second city Mosul, they have recaptured its east and are battling for the west.

Here are key dates in offensive:

- The battle begins -

- October 17: Iraqi forces launch the assault. The jihadists had declared an Islamic "caliphate" there in June 2014 after seizing much of northern and western Iraq.

Tens of thousands of army, police and counter-terrorism troops are thrown into the long-awaited offensive with air and ground support from a US-led coalition.

Kurdish militias also take part in operations north and east of the city.

By late October, the army is within 15 kilometres (10 miles) of Mosul.

- Entering Mosul -

- November 1: The army says it has entered Mosul city for the first time since 2014.

- November 3: IS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi breaks a year-long silence, urging followers to fight to the death for Mosul. The Iraqi advance begins to slow.

- November 13: Iraq says it has recaptured Nimrud, an ancient city southeast of Mosul.

- November 23: Shiite-dominated paramilitary units known as the Hashed al-Shaabi say they have cut IS supply lines between Mosul and the jihadists' Syrian stronghold Raqa, 400 kilometres (250 miles) to the west.

- Change of tactics -

- December 29: Government troops end a two-week pause and launch the second part of their assault on east Mosul.

- Tigris River bank -

- January 8: Iraqi units reach the Tigris River that divides Mosul and take up positions near one of the city's five bridges, all now destroyed.

- January 14: Elite Counter-Terrorism Service forces seize Mosul University.

- East Mosul taken -

- January 18: The head of special forces announces the "liberation" of Mosul's east bank, but sporadic fighting continues for several days.

- January 24: The Joint Operations Command coordinating the fight says the east has been "fully liberated".

- Battle for west begins -

- January 24: As Iraqi forces prepare to attack Mosul's west, the UN warns that 750,000 civilians there are at "extreme risk" and a quarter of a million Iraqis could flee their homes.

Western Mosul, home to the densely populated Old City and a traditional jihadist bastion, is expected to offer stiffer resistance than the east.

- February 19: Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announces the start of the campaign for western Mosul, with Iraqi forces backed by coalition air power and increased support from coalition advisers.

- February 20: New Pentagon chief James Mattis makes his first visit to Baghdad as Iraqi forces retake Al-Buseif village overlooking the airport and south Mosul.

- February 24: Iraqi forces seize full control of Mosul airport and enter their first west Mosul neighbourhood.

- February 27: They take control of the fourth bridge over the Tigris, the southernmost of the five bridges partly destroyed by air strikes or IS.

- March 7: Government forces take key buildings including the Nineveh province headquarters and Mosul museum.

- March 12: More than a third of the city's western side has now been retaken, a top military official says.

March 25: Iraqi officials say air strikes in west Mosul killed scores of civilians. The coalition says it bombed an area where civilians were reportedly killed, later saying it "probably" played a role in the civilian casualties.

March 28: The UN says more than 300 civilians have been killed since the start of the west Mosul operation.

April 11: An Iraqi military spokesman says IS now controls less than seven percent of the country, down from 40 percent in 2014.

Iraqi forces made major gains in the six months since launching the operation to retake Mosul, but the battle for Iraq's second city and the war against the Islamic State group are far from over.

Tough close-quarters fighting in heavily-populated areas of Mosul is still ahead, and IS also holds territory in other parts of Iraq, as well as in neighbouring Syria.

The jihadists will still be able to carry out attacks in Iraq even if they no longer control significant territory, while the impact of the war -- widespread displacement of civilians, cities and towns devastated by the fighting, countless lives disrupted -- will last long after the fighting ends.

Iraqi forces and the US-led coalition supporting them "are nearing the end of the operation to recapture Mosul," said Patrick Martin, Iraq analyst at the Institute for the Study of War.

But "the final neighbourhoods will be the most difficult to recapture, especially the Old City and the remaining neighbourhoods in northwestern Mosul," Martin said.

Progress in the Old City -- a warren of closely-spaced buildings and narrow streets where hundreds of thousands of civilians are thought to reside -- has been difficult and slow.

"You cannot get vehicles in there, so it's gotta be a dismounted operation," Brigadier General Rick Uribe, a senior coalition commander, said of the Old City.

That "makes it very difficult for any offensive manoeuvre in there, but it makes it very easy to defend," Uribe said.

"Sometimes, 50 metres (yards) is a great day," he said of the Iraqi advance.

Iraqi forces launched the Mosul operation in October, moving toward the city from the south, west and north before assaulting its eastern side, which was recaptured earlier this year.

Two special forces units -- the Counter-Terrorism Service and the Rapid Response Division -- have spearheaded the fighting inside Mosul, while soldiers and police have also taken part.

- Lasting IS threat -

Iraqi Kurdish forces were involved in the initial days of the operation but stopped short of the city, while pro-government paramilitary forces were tasked with moving on the IS-held town of Tal Afar, west of Mosul.

After retaking east Mosul, Iraqi forces set their sights on the far side of the Tigris River, which divides the city.

The battle for west Mosul -- which was launched in mid-February -- has taken a heavy toll on civilians, with hundreds killed or wounded in the fighting, and more than 200,000 displaced.

The coalition has said it "probably" played a role in civilian casualties in Mosul, while residents have been caught up in fighting between Iraqi forces and IS, and the jihadists are intentionally attacking civilians in the city.

Losing Mosul would be a major blow to IS, but would not mark the end of the war against the jihadists.

"Just because we're done in Mosul doesn't mean that Daesh is done in Iraq," Uribe said, using an Arabic acronym for IS.

"There's still another significant number of areas within Iraq that will... need to be cleared of Daesh, and... the Iraqi security forces are getting themselves ready for that eventuality -- they know that it's coming," he said.

"We will not leave any area under the control of the terrorist organisation," Brigadier General Yahya Rasool, the spokesman for Iraq's Joint Operations Command, said at a recent news conference.

- Thousands displaced -

IS holds territory in Iraq's Kirkuk province, as well as areas west of Mosul, and in western Anbar province, and also controls territory including the city of Raqa in Syria.

Losing these areas would still not eliminate the threat of bombings and hit-and-run attacks by the jihadists.

Iraqi "successes in Mosul obscure how (IS) has successfully been resurging in other provinces in Iraq," Martin said.

The jihadists have "reconstituted attack capabilities in Diyala and central Salaheddin," he said, referring to provinces where Iraqi forces had largely reasserted control after heavy fighting earlier in the war against IS.

The end of the battle for Mosul will also leave Iraq struggling with thorny political issues including control of recaptured territory in the north that is claimed by both the country's autonomous Kurdish region and its federal government.

And Iraq will still be contending with the effects of the war -- citizens killed, wounded or missing, hundreds of thousands displaced, houses, shops and infrastructure wrecked, children years behind in school -- for years to come.

U.S. State Department approves training, support package for Iraq
 Washington (UPI) Apr 10, 2017
 A possible U.S. Foreign Military Sale to Iraq of pilot and maintenance training and contractor support services has won approval from the State Department. The possible sales deal is worth an estimated $1.06 billion, the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency following its required notification to Congress. "The proposed sale of training and support services will improve the Ir ... read more
