Irish Army conducts exercises with RBS 70 surface-to-air missiles

by Stephen Carlson
Washington (UPI) Sep 25, 2017
The Irish Army has completed a series of live-fire exercises using the RBS 70 and RBS 70 NG man-portable surface-to-air missiles.
The exercises were recently conducted over a period of four days by soldiers and technicians from the Irish Army at Saab Bofors Test Center in Karlskoga, Sweden.
Soldiers fired 10 RBS 70 and RBS 70 NG missiles at aerial target drones and static surface targets, according to Saab.
"The RBS 70 system is a reliable air defence system which is easy to use. It has been in service with our army for many years and we have used it in various environments for protection of national events and state visits," Commandant Greg Burns from the Irish Army said in a press release.
"Defence Force operators consider it a system which they can rely on no matter the weather conditions or countermeasures", Bruns added.
The RBS 70 is a man-portable laser-guided surface-to-air missile designed for use by infantry and light vehicles to engage helicopters and low-flying aircraft. It was originally designed for the Swedish Army and has been exported to many other countries, including Ireland.
The RBS 70 NG has improved imaging systems for target acquisition, including thermal sights and has easier-to-use training functions. It can engage targets at altitudes of several miles, and it's laser beam-riding system makes it difficult to jam compared to more conventional infrared guided missiles.
