Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MISSILE NEWS
Irish Army conducts exercises with RBS 70 surface-to-air missiles
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Sep 25, 2017


The Irish Army has completed a series of live-fire exercises using the RBS 70 and RBS 70 NG man-portable surface-to-air missiles.

The exercises were recently conducted over a period of four days by soldiers and technicians from the Irish Army at Saab Bofors Test Center in Karlskoga, Sweden.

Soldiers fired 10 RBS 70 and RBS 70 NG missiles at aerial target drones and static surface targets, according to Saab.

"The RBS 70 system is a reliable air defence system which is easy to use. It has been in service with our army for many years and we have used it in various environments for protection of national events and state visits," Commandant Greg Burns from the Irish Army said in a press release.

"Defence Force operators consider it a system which they can rely on no matter the weather conditions or countermeasures", Bruns added.

The RBS 70 is a man-portable laser-guided surface-to-air missile designed for use by infantry and light vehicles to engage helicopters and low-flying aircraft. It was originally designed for the Swedish Army and has been exported to many other countries, including Ireland.

The RBS 70 NG has improved imaging systems for target acquisition, including thermal sights and has easier-to-use training functions. It can engage targets at altitudes of several miles, and it's laser beam-riding system makes it difficult to jam compared to more conventional infrared guided missiles.

MISSILE NEWS
Iran tests new medium-range missile, defying US warnings
 Tehran (AFP) Sept 23, 2017
 Iran said on Saturday that it had successfully tested a new medium-range missile in defiance of warnings from Washington that such activities were grounds for abandoning their landmark nuclear deal. State television carried footage of the launch of the Khoramshahr missile, which was first displayed at a high-profile military parade in Tehran on Friday. It also carried in-flight video fro ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MISSILE NEWS
Saudi intercepts Yemen rebel missile

 PAC-3 MSE Test Successful from Remote Launcher

 Lockheed Martin to replace USS Fitzgerald's SPY-1D AEGIS radar

 Orbital ATK launches Patriot system target vehicle
MISSILE NEWS
Iran tests new medium-range missile, defying US warnings

 Raytheon receives $31.5M contract for TOW missiles

 Turkey signs deal to buy Russian S-400 missile systems

 Leonardo, Thales integrating missile-protection systems in Britain
MISSILE NEWS
Wanted: Novel Approaches for Detecting and Stopping Small Unmanned Air Systems

 General Atomics wins $27 million contract for Grey Eagle drone support

 US Air Force Academy to Use VBS3 and VBS Fires for Remotely Piloted Aircraft Training

 Drones can almost see in the dark
MISSILE NEWS
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 Spectra Airbus SlingShot Partnership Extension

 Airbus prepares the future European Governmental Satellite Communications programme

 Northrop awarded contract for support of Air Force communications system
MISSILE NEWS
UK testing Ajax vehicles;supplies US Army buys Orbital ATK artillery guidance kits

 Norway signs deal with Saab for Carl-Gustaf ammunition

 In first, woman becomes US Marine Corps infantry officer

 DARPA Rolls Out Electronics Resurgence Initiative
MISSILE NEWS
Saab eyes possible U.S. factory location

 Britain suspends Myanmar training; Britain, Saudi Arabia sign military deal

 L3 Technologies acquires Doss Aviation

 US Senate passes $700 bn defense spending bill
MISSILE NEWS
Chinese ships sail near disputed islands with Japan

 General's 'intervention' comment raises eyebrows in Brazil

 US defence chief in India to boost military ties

 Five key events that shaped Abe's career
MISSILE NEWS
Application of air-sensitive semiconductors in nanoelectronics

 A new kind of optical nanosensor uses torque for signal processing

 New insights into nanocrystal growth in liquid

 'Nano-hashtags' could provide definite proof of Majorana particles



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement